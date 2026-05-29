Politics Andy burnham cringeworthy Tories

Tory HQ’s cringeworthy AI ‘Andy Burnham’ flip flops joke fell a bit flat – 17 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 29th, 2026

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Despite anything Lee Hurst may say, there’s not much in the way of good comedy on the right of the political spectrum. It’s tricky when you all have to take turns with the same three jokes about pronouns, blue hair, and being a disabled lesbian.

Over at Conservative Campaign Headquarters, they’ve done nothing to beat the allegations with a bit of AI-driven mockery of the Labour candidate for the Makerfield by-election, Andy Burnham. At least, we think it’s him.

It started with this post from the Spectator’s James Heale.

Fair enough. The guy’s done his fair share of flipping and flopping in the nearly two years he’s been PM. We presume there’s a matching pair with Boris Johnson’s gurning mug on them. Just kidding.

Tory HQ wanted in on the hilarity, so they got AI to knock them up a similar pair.

Red flip-flops with a bad AI image of Andy Burnham on each one. CCHQ has written 'coming soon'

A little blonde girl doing a confused look to camera

It’s in the ballpark of Andy Burnham, we suppose. Not everyone was convinced.

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