Tory HQ’s cringeworthy AI ‘Andy Burnham’ flip flops joke fell a bit flat – 17 top takedowns

Politics Andy burnham cringeworthy Tories

Despite anything Lee Hurst may say, there’s not much in the way of good comedy on the right of the political spectrum. It’s tricky when you all have to take turns with the same three jokes about pronouns, blue hair, and being a disabled lesbian.

Over at Conservative Campaign Headquarters, they’ve done nothing to beat the allegations with a bit of AI-driven mockery of the Labour candidate for the Makerfield by-election, Andy Burnham. At least, we think it’s him.

It started with this post from the Spectator’s James Heale.

☀️ Appropriate footwear for today’s heat found in the office pic.twitter.com/1SzF1NzfDU — James Heale (@JAHeale) May 28, 2026

Fair enough. The guy’s done his fair share of flipping and flopping in the nearly two years he’s been PM. We presume there’s a matching pair with Boris Johnson’s gurning mug on them. Just kidding.

Tory HQ wanted in on the hilarity, so they got AI to knock them up a similar pair.

It’s in the ballpark of Andy Burnham, we suppose. Not everyone was convinced.

1.

What's Michael McIntyre done to annoy the Tories? https://t.co/ynyyJUXhi4 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 28, 2026

2.

Trying to work out who the Tories think this is, like: https://t.co/qR4L9ru4AB pic.twitter.com/Ep42YBTfq2 — Labour Press (@labourpress) May 28, 2026

3.

Please tell me the intern thought this is Andy Burnham https://t.co/c3Ayi3CSBd — Stella Tsantekidou (@Stsantek) May 28, 2026

4.

Why Stephen Colbert flip flops??? https://t.co/jrIcxzB33P — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) May 28, 2026

5.

They asked AI to generate a picture of Andy Burnham, and this is what it came up with. https://t.co/CnhC3i2Tow — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 28, 2026

6.

Who is the geezer? It’s defo not Burnham. https://t.co/5s6fNxYHQl — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) May 28, 2026

7.

8.

If this is Andy Burnham, I’m Moira Stuart. https://t.co/tHzMCALmlU — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) May 28, 2026

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