US donald trump

Trump has once again demonstrated his non-existent grasp of economics by insisting that the US is ‘saving hundreds of billions of dollars’ by not trading with China

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 6th, 2025

To the workings of Donald Trump’s mind once more – with apologies for reminding you he exists. It’s like losing ‘the game’, only instead of just being a temporary irritation, it’s the world’s economy teetering on the brink.

In an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, he provided some interesting talking points, such as his response to being asked if he should uphold the constitution.

Claiming the supply chain issues caused by his tariffs don’t matter, because children can just have fewer toys.

Calling Jasmine Crockett, who is a congresswoman and a civil rights lawyer, a ‘low-IQ person’.

He also revealed, yet again, how ignorant he is of the details of trade deficits and tariffs.

They weren’t losing hundreds of billions of dollars with China. They were buying goods, selling them at a profit to Americans, and keeping the shelves stocked.

Once again, the internet felt like banging their heads – or his – against a wall.

This is the bottom line.

At least they’ll have Alcatraz.

