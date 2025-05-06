Trump has once again demonstrated his non-existent grasp of economics by insisting that the US is ‘saving hundreds of billions of dollars’ by not trading with China

US donald trump

To the workings of Donald Trump’s mind once more – with apologies for reminding you he exists. It’s like losing ‘the game’, only instead of just being a temporary irritation, it’s the world’s economy teetering on the brink.

In an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, he provided some interesting talking points, such as his response to being asked if he should uphold the constitution.

Q: Don't you need to uphold the Constitution as president? Trump: I don't know pic.twitter.com/jeYYc9f70B — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 4, 2025

Claiming the supply chain issues caused by his tariffs don’t matter, because children can just have fewer toys.

Trump: "I don't think a beautiful baby girl that's 11 years old needs to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls … they don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five." pic.twitter.com/H9nBN0Eh2q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2025

Calling Jasmine Crockett, who is a congresswoman and a civil rights lawyer, a ‘low-IQ person’.

Donald Trump seems to be obsessed and scared of Jasmine Crockett, and he should be. pic.twitter.com/H9mKf8Mp5V — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 4, 2025

He also revealed, yet again, how ignorant he is of the details of trade deficits and tariffs.

Trump: "We were losing hundreds of billions of dollars with China. Now we're essentially not doing business with China. Therefore, we're saving hundreds of billions of dollars. It's very simple." pic.twitter.com/bXgi2iAvod — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2025

They weren’t losing hundreds of billions of dollars with China. They were buying goods, selling them at a profit to Americans, and keeping the shelves stocked.

Once again, the internet felt like banging their heads – or his – against a wall.

1.

That whole thing about him bankrupting a casino is really making a lot of sense now … — i_am_the_knight (@randy3dotwong) May 4, 2025

2.

We’re in so much trouble. https://t.co/i2qe8C6NCz — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 4, 2025

3.

So, by not doing any business with China, we are not losing any money, right? Then why do we need to do any business with any other countries at all? It's like saying that by staying in bed the entire day, one doesn't risk falling down. What a genius of a president we got! — BigNobody (@_BigNobody) May 4, 2025

4.

In one breath Donald Trump says we're going to be making a lot of money on tariffs. In the next breath, he tells Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that we're "saving hundreds of billions of dollars" by not doing much trade with China. Which one is it? Bro isn't well. pic.twitter.com/jbXKdv8dlp — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 4, 2025

5.

So when I paid $200 to buy my Vacuum cleaner at Walmart I just straight up lost my $200. Ok, so my house will be dusty and filthy now but I will have made a lot of money, $200 of it in fact. This is basically his logic. — Felix Zaslavskiy (@FZaslavskiy) May 5, 2025

6.

It's impossible to overstate how stupid Trump's view of trade is. He literally thinks that if you, American consumer, buy a TV that's made in China, you've "lost money," even though you got a TV in exchange for your dollars (at a very fair price). https://t.co/VOiDyyaAoT — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 4, 2025

7.

He is going to tank the economy using this exact logic, or lack thereof. — CB— (@NotaRINO2025) May 4, 2025

8.

If you were somehow still unaware that Trump knows nothing about trade, this should clear it up for you. https://t.co/hJnUi6AF7q — Erica York (@ericadyork) May 4, 2025

9.

Trump crows we “don’t do business” w/ China anymore. Facts: 2024 trade volume? $575 B. Tariff bill dumped on U.S. families? ~$240B. We’re not “saving” a dime— we’re footing his tab while he flexes his ignorance. The bankrupt-casino genius still can’t read a balance sheet. — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 4, 2025

10.

my god https://t.co/nkkikrDDHA — america's shapely lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) May 4, 2025

11.

This has to be a troll. There now way one person can be this freaking stupid. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) May 4, 2025

12.

Is there anyone who thinks he has even a remote concept of how anything actually works? Real question. Listen to him. https://t.co/KhmY2YXV2N — dad of the year 2012-2017 2019, 2022 (@mattromney2016) May 4, 2025

13.

I can’t think of any way to describe this line of thinking other than “Always Sunny logic” https://t.co/EebdsmFvuJ — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) May 4, 2025

14.

It's remains amazing the president has no grasp of the sole policy issue he's cared about for 50 years https://t.co/js0N8xjBtv — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) May 4, 2025

15.

Sometimes the stupid is breathtaking. https://t.co/ZkIT62YuuK — Tony (@TileTony) May 4, 2025

This is the bottom line.

This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. It’s like bragging that you saved money by no longer going to the grocery store to buy food. Small problem… eventually you starve. — Steven Slate (@RealStevenSlate) May 4, 2025

At least they’ll have Alcatraz.

