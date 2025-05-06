23 one-star reviews of Donald Trump’s ‘brilliant’ plan to slap hundred per cent tariffs on films made outside the US

US donald trump

If you thought Donald Trump had maxed out on the crazy with his plan to reopen Alcatraz for hardened criminals, you’d be wrong; there’s plenty more going on in that barely thatched orange noggin of his, and it apparently includes an idea for making Hollywood great again.

Deranged Trump is now putting a 100% tariff on movies made outside the US. pic.twitter.com/932R8xgEYk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 4, 2025

He defended his decision in typical Trump style.

Reporter: What about the movie tariffs? Trump: Other nations have been stealing the movies— the movie making capabilities from the US. I’ve done some very strong research over the past week and we’re making very few movies now.

pic.twitter.com/oKCf0wnV6c — Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2025

That man has not done very strong research on anything – ever. The internet had some notes.

If he didn't have control of nukes, we could all laugh at what a ridiculous figure he is and what nonsense he says. https://t.co/Wmp70I8C0Z — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 5, 2025

Watching The Fast and Furious (Los Angeles) and 2 Fast 2 Furious (Miami) but skipping The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift (Japan), Fast Five (Brazil), and The Fate of the Furious (Cuba) because the movie tickets cost $800 https://t.co/e0x6jK5tx0 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 5, 2025

Trump just announced he is imposing a 100% tariff on “all movies that are produced in foreign lands.” This will significantly raise the price of movie tickets and help put movie theaters out of business. pic.twitter.com/Pu8lAj7ky9 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 5, 2025

As far as I can tell, the rationale for Trump's deranged new tariffs on movies is that he has learned that folks in other countries compete for business, and he doesn't like it. Wait until he hears about… every single other sector in the economy. pic.twitter.com/aLdb1zXeyX — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) May 5, 2025

Congress needs to step in sometimes soon and stop this “wartime authority” for every grievance he has — Stephen Is My Name (@crazy_stephen_i) May 5, 2025

Sure whatever. 25% tariff on eating ice cream on a hot day next. 50% tariff on petting a dog. 35% tariff on the sound of children laughing. 10% tariff on the smell of flowers. 15% tariff on the cold side of the pillow. And another 25% on China, why not. https://t.co/UyLEG1OjR7 — Joey Politano ️‍ (@JosephPolitano) May 5, 2025

What did I miss? Can we stop inventing BS and convincing the cult that it’s true? The trade surplus for movies has to be one of our biggest — mamma says! (@mammasaysstuff) May 4, 2025

No Harry Potter. No James Bond. No Godzilla. No Squid Game. No Seven Samurai. No Life Is Beautiful. And on and on. Protectionists actively look for ways to make our lives worse. https://t.co/JsvWSbvopw — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) May 4, 2025

Welp. There go movies. It’s bad enough Donald Trump is ruining everything else, but now he’s trying to tariff movies? ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XLYbrfSfWo — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 5, 2025

