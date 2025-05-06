US donald trump

23 one-star reviews of Donald Trump’s ‘brilliant’ plan to slap hundred per cent tariffs on films made outside the US

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 6th, 2025

If you thought Donald Trump had maxed out on the crazy with his plan to reopen Alcatraz for hardened criminals, you’d be wrong; there’s plenty more going on in that barely thatched orange noggin of his, and it apparently includes an idea for making Hollywood great again.

The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!

tl;dr –

He defended his decision in typical Trump style.

That man has not done very strong research on anything – ever. The internet had some notes.

