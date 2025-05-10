US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said the Library of Congress had ‘inappropriate books for children’ and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated May 10th, 2025

Such are Karoline Leavitt’s frankly jaw-dropping performances as White House press secretary – and not in a good way – it might almost have you yearning for the days of Sean Spicer. Such innocent times (relatively speaking).

And we mention Leavitt because the latest Trump manoeuvre she’s found herself defending to the hilt is the decision to abruptly fire the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, who by entire confidence (obviously!) was the first woman and African American to occupy the position.

So naturally the White House press corps was keen to know what had gone on, and we can only hope they find space in the library to keep a record of Leavitt’s response.

Because while the Library of Congress does many things, obviously, one thing it doesn’t do is lend out books to children.

