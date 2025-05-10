Karoline Leavitt said the Library of Congress had ‘inappropriate books for children’ and was schooled into next year

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Such are Karoline Leavitt’s frankly jaw-dropping performances as White House press secretary – and not in a good way – it might almost have you yearning for the days of Sean Spicer. Such innocent times (relatively speaking).

And we mention Leavitt because the latest Trump manoeuvre she’s found herself defending to the hilt is the decision to abruptly fire the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, who by entire confidence (obviously!) was the first woman and African American to occupy the position.

President Trump has fired the Librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden. The position of Librarian of Congress is so apolitical that only 14 people have held the role since 1802. Hayden, who was the first woman and Black American to serve as Librarian of Congress, has held the… pic.twitter.com/KbYuB9mFfR — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 9, 2025

So naturally the White House press corps was keen to know what had gone on, and we can only hope they find space in the library to keep a record of Leavitt’s response.

Reporter: The president fired the librarian of congress. Why? Leavitt: There were concerning things she had done at the library of congress in the pursuit of D.E.I. And putting inappropriate books in the library for children. pic.twitter.com/ag0rQZeWcA — Acyn (@Acyn) May 9, 2025

Because while the Library of Congress does many things, obviously, one thing it doesn’t do is lend out books to children.

1.

The press secretary doesn’t know the Library of Congress doesn’t lend out books to kids. https://t.co/IVqbdJLRe7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 9, 2025

2.

Her answer is nonsense. Kids can’t check books out of the LOC. No one can! It’s a research library. There’s not much for kids unless they want to read the Federal Register https://t.co/i8qaIv5mk8 — Joe Flood (@joeflood) May 9, 2025

3.

You have to be 16+ or accompanied by an adult to enter the library of congress. There are over 32 million books in that place. What are y’all trying to distract the base, you’re constantly grifting, from with this stunt?? https://t.co/5Bm5XvaIMg — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) May 9, 2025

4.

They have no idea what her job was, do they. https://t.co/PmT1DNQBFS — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 9, 2025

5.

She was fired because she was an educated Black woman. That’s it. I don’t wanna hear shit in the comments either. Keep that brainwashed cult white supremacist bullshit to yourself. — • mar | kis • the ge•nus • (@MarquisIsMyName) May 9, 2025

6.

ANNOUNCER: Every book gets sent to the Library of Congress. It’s part of the copyright process. https://t.co/pSjlNX6l1V — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) May 9, 2025

7.

@PressSec The Library of Congress is not a lending library, you ignorant woman. — colleen (@waysandmeans71) May 9, 2025

8.