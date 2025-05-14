Donald Trump took a very public snooze during his big Saudi signing session – 18 zzzzingers

US donald trump

It’s been a productive visit to the Middle East for Donald Trump and his entourage of travelling CEOs. Already, we have seen

A multi-billion-dollar arms deal between the US and Saudi Arabia. Trump being awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour. An end to sanctions on Syria. Syria agreeing to the construction of a new Trump Tower.

We’re spotting a pattern. We also spotted Trump wandering in the wrong direction prior to signing a document, and this apparent micro-nap.

Trump is having a hard time keeping his eyes open in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/t465VZicR6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 13, 2025

It isn’t the first time Sir Naps-a-lot has nodded off in public. He did it at the funeral of Pope Francis.

BOROWITZ: Man Who Fell Asleep at Pope’s Funeral was Already Going to Hell, Says God pic.twitter.com/eZ4tLirLAD — scha·den·freu·de (@BlisterPearl) April 27, 2025

And at President Carter’s funeral.

My God. Trump has fallen asleep at President Carter's funeral. What a disrespectful old man. pic.twitter.com/7zkxb86LHZ — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 9, 2025

He even fell asleep on more than one occasion during his own court hearings.

Nothing to see here, just a criminal asleep in the courtroom. I must admit, my heart skipped a beat when I first saw this. #SleepyDon#TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/5YgaF95x1g — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 15, 2024

In the interest of fairness, it’s important to remember that his flight to Saudi would have taken around 12 hours, but it’s also important to note that Air Force One has a luxurious bedroom. Tweeters were unsurprised by the latest ironic snooze by the man who dubbed Joe Biden ‘Sleepy Joe’.

1.

BREAKING: In a surreal and frankly humiliating moment, Donald Trump just fell asleep during his own briefing in Saudi Arabia. This isn’t jet lag — it’s a walking security risk with a nap schedule. The man who calls himself “sharp as ever” couldn’t even stay conscious. pic.twitter.com/bpqOeCIvpr — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 13, 2025

2.

Disgraceful. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 13, 2025

3.

He’s so on top of things. Watch Trump fight to stay awake during on-camera ceremony with the Saudi royal family. If this were President Biden, it would be playing on a non-stop loop on conservative outlets. pic.twitter.com/U8RHt7gR4V — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 13, 2025

4.

I don’t want to hear another fucking word about “Sleepy Joe”. — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) May 13, 2025

5.

Oh nothing… Just Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and Scott Bessent falling asleep in public in Saudi Arabia. Surely MAGA will share the same outrage as they did with “Sleepy Joe Biden,” right? Right? pic.twitter.com/qybCUH0Fwa — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 13, 2025

6.

Trump's napping through Saudi talks? Maybe he's saving energy for his next golf game. Real leadership, folks. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) May 13, 2025

7.

8.

Nappy time in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/VfmDBhuel4 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) May 13, 2025

9.