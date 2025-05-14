US donald trump

Donald Trump took a very public snooze during his big Saudi signing session – 18 zzzzingers

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 14th, 2025

It’s been a productive visit to the Middle East for Donald Trump and his entourage of travelling CEOs. Already, we have seen

A multi-billion-dollar arms deal between the US and Saudi Arabia.

Trump being awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour.

An end to sanctions on Syria.

Syria agreeing to the construction of a new Trump Tower.

We’re spotting a pattern. We also spotted Trump wandering in the wrong direction prior to signing a document, and this apparent micro-nap.

It isn’t the first time Sir Naps-a-lot has nodded off in public. He did it at the funeral of Pope Francis.

And at President Carter’s funeral.

He even fell asleep on more than one occasion during his own court hearings.

In the interest of fairness, it’s important to remember that his flight to Saudi would have taken around 12 hours, but it’s also important to note that Air Force One has a luxurious bedroom. Tweeters were unsurprised by the latest ironic snooze by the man who dubbed Joe Biden ‘Sleepy Joe’.

