10 excuses for getting out of a night out

Sometimes, especially as we get older, we may be excited to have plans to go on a night out but then, as it gets closer, we realise what we’d sooner do is just lie on the sofa in our pyjamas while eating biscuits and watching Netflix.

Therefore, we’ve come up with a list of creative excuses guaranteed* to get you out of going out.

1. I’ve suddenly developed a terrible allergy…to people.

2. A psychic predicted that going out tonight would end really badly for me.

3. All of my shoes have been stolen so I have to go and report it to the police.

4. I can see by the sadness in my dog’s eyes that they don’t want me to go out and leave them.

5. My mum said I’m not allowed to go out.

6. A lot of food in my fridge expires today so I need to stay in and finish it all so it doesn’t go to waste.

7. My cat is asleep on my lap so obviously I can’t get up to go anywhere.

8. I have to stay in and supervise my Roomba in case it tries to escape.

9. I have Jury Duty. It’s at night because the defendant is allegedly a vampire.

10. I sat down on a beanbag and I suspect it’s going to take me several hours to get back up again.

*absolutely not guaranteed at all.







Image Pexels