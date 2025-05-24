10 things that wind us up so much they should be against the law

Exclusive mildly irritating

We like to think that, generally, we’re quite laid back and take things in our stride. That said, there are certain things some people do that, if we had the power to do so, we would absolutely make them against the law.

Here’s our round-up of some things we think should be illegal. Too harsh or do you agree?

1. Not returning a supermarket trolley to the correct place. (Additional punishment for just dumping it in a parking space).

2. Having to give your credit card details when signing up for a free trial for something online.

3. Sneezing and/or coughing without covering your nose and/or mouth.

4. Trying to get on public transport/a lift while people are still trying to get off.

5. Listening to music in public without headphones. (The louder the music, the harsher the punishment)

6. Blocking supermarket aisles with your trolley so other people can’t get past.

7. Using your phone in the cinema when the film is on.

8. Clapping when the aeroplane you’re travelling on lands.

9. Asking questions on Facebook when the answer could quite easily be found by Googling. No, we don’t know what time big Tesco shuts tonight, hun.

10. Chewing with your mouth open.

Image Freepik