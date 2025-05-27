Somebody asked if low-rise trainer socks have gone out of fashion and the answers will leave you feeling either ancient or super cool

Life r/AskUK

It’s usually the bigger events that make us remember we’re ageing, like when you realise that MySpace was launched 20 years ago. But there are smaller, more subtle things that creep up on us and suddenly we feel like those old blokes on The Last of the Summer Wine (and if you don’t know what that is, congrats! You’re young).

Which brings us to fashion, and specifically to socks. Over on the AskUK subreddit, user Chimpy20 asked: ‘Guys: Have little low-rise trainer socks gone out of fashion?’ and added some further thoughts:

For context I’m a 40-something guy, I like to wear shorts and trainers/casual shoes in the warm weather like we’re having now.

When I was in my 20s and 30s, i.e. in the 2000s, men having visible socks when wearing shorts was considered quite taboo and it seemed everyone wore these little trainers socks that hardly showed. Everyone had them. Fast-forward to now, and young guys all seem to wear regular (usually light coloured) socks with shorts. I think it looks weird but I’m aware my fashion sense is from 25 years ago! Low-rise trainer socks seem to be relegated to my age group of middle-aged people. Is this something others have observed, and if so are small hidden socks and shorts now a bit cringe?

And it turned out they weren’t alone in figuring out that their foot covering of choice marked them out as one of the most uncool of people: A Millennial.

1.

‘You’ve pretty much nailed it, it’s quite a fun game to figure out if someone is Millennial or Gen Z.’

–Rekyht

2.

‘Millennial women, like my wife, desperately clinging to their youth wear the big socks. I keep reminding her its ‘cringe’ and definitely not ‘rizz’.’

–Spadders87

3.

‘Does anyone have the same predicament as me? If I wear trainer socks, I look old. If I wear white coloured regular socks, I look like I’m trying to be 18.’

–Impressive-Gift-9852

4.

‘I put the big socks on the other day, went to leave the house and admitted I couldn’t do, ran back upstairs to change into my sweet comfort of trainer liners. My relief was palpable.’

–orange_assburger

5.

‘Or boomer. The white tennis socks pulled up to the knees look is in vogue with both grandads and teenagers at the moment!’

–Greggybread

6.

‘The great thing about turning 40 is that we are cringe regardless to the youngsters, so we may as well wear what we like.’

–Nice_Back_9977

7.

‘Gen Z prefer longer socks, but Gen Z look like they’re in pyjamas most of the time so I wouldn’t pay too much attention to what they have to say.’

–Mr_Potato2025

8.

‘I like to flash a bit of ankle you know, get hearts racing.’

–TheSilverBirch

9.

‘Trainer socks forever. I paid and suffered for my ankle tattoos, they will be displayed.’

–Physical-Cheesecake

10.

‘The best thing about getting older is not giving a flying fuck about what people think (and our generation uniquely embraced this very early). I live for cringe now. And it’s useful. A little off tempo public boogie with some random finger snaps in the grocery store and I can get my goddaughter to do whatever the thing that needs doing is because she may perish on the spot from agonising embarrassment. Getting old has its bright sides.’

–Shapoopadoopie

11.

‘Don’t worry, you’re fine, the normal socks with shorts look awful, like an American tourist asking for directions to Lie-chester Squarrrre.’

–noebbnorflow