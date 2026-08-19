US Fox News

Fox News took to the beach to test ordinary Americans’ most basic political knowledge and it’s surely the most revealing thing the Trump-loving channel has ever done

John Plunkett. Updated August 19th, 2026

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Fox News took to the beach, not just to get a tan, but to check in with ordinary Americans to find out how much they know about the American political landscape.

Not the complicated stuff mind you, the absolute (basically preschool) basics. And, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Most revealing thing Fox News has ever done? Probably.

And these people surely said it best.

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Source @JesseBWatters