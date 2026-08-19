Fox News took to the beach to test ordinary Americans’ most basic political knowledge and it’s surely the most revealing thing the Trump-loving channel has ever done

US Fox News

Fox News took to the beach, not just to get a tan, but to check in with ordinary Americans to find out how much they know about the American political landscape.

Not the complicated stuff mind you, the absolute (basically preschool) basics. And, well, best have a watch for yourself.

We asked students on the beach SIMPLE questions about America… the answers somehow got worse and worse 😳🤯 “FLORIDA is a state that borders CALIFORNIA” 😑❌ “Supreme Court Justice AMY….. WINEHOUSE”🎶 “Our Vice President is J…..K ROWLING”⚡️ “The 3rd branch of government is… pic.twitter.com/7HST2xUIxD — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 18, 2026

Most revealing thing Fox News has ever done? Probably.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

why would fox news do this knowing these are their voters https://t.co/XibAkR6iR7 — brandon* (@brndxix) August 18, 2026

2.

These are white people in Florida wearing crosses. Who do you think they’re voting for https://t.co/mJwYIwlD6h — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 18, 2026

3.

They deserve to pay 40 dollars for a burrito – 😂 https://t.co/2A2fK7le6b — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 18, 2026

4.

Our country is f*cked. https://t.co/D6BgKTjbBE — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 18, 2026

5.

Welcome to Florida. A Republican lead state. Just goes to show the republican people. Complete idiots — subzero (@xxzebra5) August 18, 2026

6.

We are cooked. https://t.co/WYYBGzEtTA — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 18, 2026

7.

🚨 UNFILTERED AND UNHINGED! Jesse Watters just dropped a completely savage reality check, and people are losing their minds over it! 🤯 Talking about the sheer chaos in modern discourse: “Sad to say, but half of them don’t even know how to read or write!” 📉

The utter decline… https://t.co/6D6rWYyfpS — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 18, 2026

8.

Just send the asteroid ☄️ now https://t.co/f7ioitCvsI — Jeff Lutz 🔋 (@thejefflutz) August 18, 2026

9.

We have a whole generation of idiots running around, and voting!! https://t.co/vT2OFz2Vdf — Shaggy JTS 🇺🇸 (@JtShaggy) August 18, 2026

Source @JesseBWatters