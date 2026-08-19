Nigel Farage said he would end ‘something for nothing Britain’ and it was a priceless self-own that money can’t buy

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage appears to be developing a bit of a thing for self-owns on Twitter and this latest one might be the funniest of the lot. Well, definitely this week.

It’s the Reform UK leader doing his bit for his party’s war on benefits which appear not to be going down entirely well with his electoral fanbase.

Except for Farage the whole thing is just common sense.

Reform will end “something for nothing” Britain. If you can work and have been on benefits for over a year, you’ll have to do 20 hours of community work every week or lose your benefits. That’s just common sense. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 18, 2026

And while there was no end of totally on-point comebacks …

How about if you are elected an MP you are required to attend full time not 30% of the time and not moonlight on other jobs whilst paid by the taxpayer. https://t.co/jC4EN6fYRi — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) August 18, 2026

There are twice as many jobseekers as vacancies and that's not counting the millions of disabled people and unpaid carers you want to join them. This is pointless performative nonsense that won't survive contact with reality. — Mrs Mao (@energyarrow2) August 18, 2026

Farage should be forced to prove a full 40 hour working week as MP for Clacton. https://t.co/LEkYV2L7SM — Sam (@SamCKx) August 18, 2026

… it was the ‘something for nothing’ bit that really caught people’s imagination for reasons you will surely already have clocked.

You mean, like receiving £5,000,000 in exchange for… nothing? 🧐 https://t.co/HvtqiuNrYu — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) August 18, 2026

Something for nothing? Like £5 million as a “gift”? 😂 https://t.co/MvMXWtGLW1 — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) August 18, 2026

The only exception to this will be if anyone wants to give me £5 million and expects nothing in return. That will obviously be fine. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 18, 2026

You got £5million. By your own words, “for nothing in return”. End that behaviour and we’ll talk. https://t.co/vvFpVk8oPM — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) August 18, 2026

Like receiving £5,000,000 on exchange for… nothing? 🧐 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) August 18, 2026

By accepting £5million for nothing? 😂😂 — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) August 18, 2026

“Something for nothing” would hit harder if you hadn’t publicly bragged about taking £5 million for exactly that. If you want people to work for what they receive, maybe start with your own donor arrangements. — Ivor 'The Crank Engine' Cummins & Goings (@Top_Muppetries) August 18, 2026

Better luck next time, Nigel Farage.

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