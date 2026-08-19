Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage said he would end ‘something for nothing Britain’ and it was a priceless self-own that money can’t buy

John Plunkett. Updated August 19th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Nigel Farage appears to be developing a bit of a thing for self-owns on Twitter and this latest one might be the funniest of the lot. Well, definitely this week.

It’s the Reform UK leader doing his bit for his party’s war on benefits which appear not to be going down entirely well with his electoral fanbase.

Except for Farage the whole thing is just common sense.

And while there was no end of totally on-point comebacks …

… it was the ‘something for nothing’ bit that really caught people’s imagination for reasons you will surely already have clocked.

Better luck next time, Nigel Farage.

READ MORE

‘What is your biggest low-stake conspiracy on the UK?’ – 23 very inconsequential hypotheses about life in Britain