Someone asked for examples of things currently in their heyday, and the answers will have you realising we live in a golden age

Life r/AskUK

As Joni Mitchell famously sang in Big Yellow Taxi, we don’t know what we’ve got until it’s gone. It’s hard to appreciate things when we’re immersed in them, and only realise how good we had it once something is over.

They’ve been trying to rectify that by appreciating things in real time after user Harrry-Otter asked this:

What’s currently in its heyday? We always hear about the ‘golden age’ of Hollywood or the heyday of air travel in the 50s when every passenger got champagne and lobsters, but what things do you think are currently experiencing their golden era, and will only drop off in future?

And people had thoughts on the things that are currently at their peak. Like these…

1.

‘Air fryers.’

–partywithanf

2.

‘Probably Internet. I can see it locking down a lot more as impact of data centres on environment needs costed, more and more goes beyond pay walls and privacy/age verification rightly gets more prominence.’

–Timely_Egg_6827

3.

‘Cheap everything from China.’

–WarpedInGrey

4.

‘It’s a golden age of second hand DVDs in charity shops before they either return to fashion or get binned forever.’

–EdmundTheInsulter

5.

‘Smartphones, I think baring tiny incremental increases the tech is about as good as we’ll get for personal devices like these and they will reign for a long time. I look forward to seeing what, if anything, can replace them.’

–CatalunyaNoEsEspanya

6.

‘Globalisation. We’ve peaked. Back to retrenchment, culture wars and fighting bottom of the barrel politics until a good global war sorts it all out.’

–Background_Row5869

7.

‘Depending on your point of view, I suspect air travel is at its peak now. Sure it was a nicer experience in the 50s when it was more luxurious, but it also carried a luxury price tag, the average person couldn’t afford it. I suspect it’s currently as busy and in high demand as it’s likely to get.’

–Ok_Resident3556

8.

‘Corporate greed. No doubt we are living in peak global capitalism and they will look back at this time the way we look back at the plague and Great Fire of London.’

–spaceshipcommander

9.

”Stuff’. Probably peaked a few years ago but still will be trending down. People will own less things overall.’

–TheRadishBros

10.

‘Coffee. In my lifetime the availability and quality of amazing coffee has increased beyond anything we would have previously imagined. I don’t know a reason why it will end except that it seems too good to last, and also no doubt some depressing facts about water and the environment and economic collapse people brighter than me know about.’

–Particular_Store8743

11.

‘Video games. They’ve been very impressive for a while now. This could be looked back on as the golden age.’

–richard0x4a

12.

‘Children’s publishing. So many amazing books and very popular authors. New books out every week, great quality too.’

–VeterinarianVast197