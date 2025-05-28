The White House Press Secretary says the US needs more electrician and plumber ‘apprentinships’ and ‘less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard’ – 16 favourite reactions

US Karoline Leavitt

We’re beginning to wonder if Donald Trump’s word blindness could be contagious, because his Press Secretary – Disinformation Barbie, otherwise known as Karoline Leavitt – has joined in the fun.

Here she is, defending the government’s attempt to defund Harvard. It’s a heady mix of casual homophobia, disinformation, and word salad.

Leavitt: "Electricians, plumbers — we need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University. And that's what this administration's position is." pic.twitter.com/IwSYVrZ1sJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 28, 2025

“The President is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools …where they are promoting American values, but most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy …apprentinships, electricians, plumbers. We need more of those in our country and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard.”

Hands up all those who think the money saved by defunding Harvard would go to trade schools – or any schools. Form an orderly queue – we have a bridge to sell you.

Twitter gave her a big fat F-.

Rule #1: if you’re going to try to make the case that we need less formal education in this country, make sure you don’t say, “apprentinships” when you mean to say “apprenticeships”. Thank you. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 28, 2025

Leavitt really said the quiet part out loud.

To her, an honest day’s work only counts if you’re straight and didn’t go to Harvard. This isn’t about plumbers or electricians it’s about punching down on LGBTQ Americans while pretending to stand up for the working class. They’re… pic.twitter.com/JkHFpglFoD — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 28, 2025

WH Press Secretary Leavitt: The Trump administration’s position is that we need more Electricians and plumbers in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University. Beyond parody

pic.twitter.com/ScQj7wEtQ7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 28, 2025

We need more people who know the difference between ‘less’ and ‘fewer’. — Dave a Woke Wet Moët Marxist (@25deadbatts) May 28, 2025

Today I learned we have a shortage of electricians & plumbers in this country because too many people are going to Harvard. Especially the gay ones. https://t.co/MQTvYMgHZ4 — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) May 28, 2025

No, no, let's roll with this. From now on, Trump can only hire plumbers and electricians to represent him in court. — The Dens (@FoxBrambleFarm) May 28, 2025

This isn’t about jobs. It’s about scapegoating identity and weaponizing ignorance. They’re not fixing America, they’re fear-mongering it. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 28, 2025

