The White House Press Secretary says the US needs more electrician and plumber ‘apprentinships’ and ‘less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard’ – 16 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 28th, 2025

We’re beginning to wonder if Donald Trump’s word blindness could be contagious, because his Press Secretary – Disinformation Barbie, otherwise known as Karoline Leavitt – has joined in the fun.

Here she is, defending the government’s attempt to defund Harvard. It’s a heady mix of casual homophobia, disinformation, and word salad.

“The President is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools …where they are promoting American values, but most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy …apprentinships, electricians, plumbers. We need more of those in our country and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard.”

Hands up all those who think the money saved by defunding Harvard would go to trade schools – or any schools. Form an orderly queue – we have a bridge to sell you.

Twitter gave her a big fat F-.

