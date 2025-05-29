US donald trump

Watch Trump get into a flap after finding out Wall Street’s ‘TACO trade’ stands for ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 29th, 2025

You can’t have missed the months of Donald Trump’s flip-flopping over tariffs on just about every country in the world – not Russia, obviously – but particularly on Canada, Mexico and China. It seems that Wall Street has even coined a phrase to describe how it’s handled the instability.

On Wednesday, CNBC’s Megan Cassella let the chicken out of the bag by asking Trump what he thought of Wall Street’s assessment. He wasn’t a happy bunny. Watch what happened.

“Six months ago, this country was stone cold dead. We had a dead country. We had a country people didn’t think was going to survive and you ask a nasty question like that.”

For context, here’s what the press was saying about the US economy from six months ago.

U.S. economy ends 2024 with solid growth, up 2.8 percent for full year Economy Jan 30, 2025 9:18 AM EDT WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy ended 2024 on a solid note with consumer spending continuing to drive growth. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product — the economy’s output of goods and services — expanded at a 2.3 percent annual rate from October through December. For the full year, the economy grew a healthy 2.8 percent, compared with 2.9 percent in 2023.
(PBS)

How unusual. It looks as though Donald Trump might have been misrepresenting the facts a little. That’s so unlike him.

The new term and Trump’s reaction both got Twitter’s taste buds tingling. Here’s how people reacted.

