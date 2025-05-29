Watch Trump get into a flap after finding out Wall Street’s ‘TACO trade’ stands for ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’

US donald trump

You can’t have missed the months of Donald Trump’s flip-flopping over tariffs on just about every country in the world – not Russia, obviously – but particularly on Canada, Mexico and China. It seems that Wall Street has even coined a phrase to describe how it’s handled the instability.

There's a new trade on Wall Street called the "TACO trade." pic.twitter.com/NArOVyh9q1 — Brew Markets (@brewmarkets) May 28, 2025

On Wednesday, CNBC’s Megan Cassella let the chicken out of the bag by asking Trump what he thought of Wall Street’s assessment. He wasn’t a happy bunny. Watch what happened.

Reporter: Wall Street analysts have a new term called the TACO trade.. Saying Trump always chickens out on tariffs… Trump: I kick out? Reporter: Chicken out. Trump: I gave the E.U. a 50% tax tariff. They called up and said, please, let meet right now. You call that… pic.twitter.com/lPQK9iZ70d — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2025

“Six months ago, this country was stone cold dead. We had a dead country. We had a country people didn’t think was going to survive and you ask a nasty question like that.”

For context, here’s what the press was saying about the US economy from six months ago.



(PBS)

How unusual. It looks as though Donald Trump might have been misrepresenting the facts a little. That’s so unlike him.

The new term and Trump’s reaction both got Twitter’s taste buds tingling. Here’s how people reacted.

The first rule of the taco trade is that you don’t tell Trump about the taco trade.

pic.twitter.com/D1kqACMPkh — Peter Berezin (@PeterBerezinBCA) May 28, 2025

Even judge juice box behind him, can’t help but make faces at this fucking lunacy. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 28, 2025

I call him "trumplethinskin," because he can't even handle the slightest bit of VALID criticism. Fucking snowflake. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 28, 2025

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Trump has a complete meltdown when asked by a reporter about the phrase coined by Wall Street brokers, "Trump Always Chickens Out," or TACO. "Don't ever say what you said, that's a nasty question." He can't handle the truth.pic.twitter.com/U4L5LOl02q — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) May 28, 2025

REPORTER: Wall Street now calls it the TACO trade because Trump Always Chickens Out on tariffs. TRUMP: “I kick out?” REPORTER: “Chicken out.” TRUMP: “Don’t ever say what you said.” This man folded to China, bent to the Saudis, and now melts down when Wall Street calls… pic.twitter.com/3w6HXsW930 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 28, 2025

With Trumps on again, off again tariffs, no one takes him seriously anymore. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) May 28, 2025

Trump gets asked about Wall Street’s “TACO trade” philosophy (“Trump Always Chickens Out”) on his tariffs. Needless to say, he did not appreciate the question. pic.twitter.com/9MNtpu1NPa — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 28, 2025

