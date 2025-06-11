Jimmy Fallon’s ‘interview’ with Donald Trump about the Elon Musk break-up hilariously cuts to the heart of the matter

US Jimmy Fallon

As the world now knows, the Trump-Musk bromance came to a messy end last week, with the men exchanging barbs via their social media accounts.

After reflecting on some (although, apparently, not all) of the comments he had made, Elon Musk has now rowed back a little.

His newly developed ability to self-reflect hasn’t exactly convinced many people.

Are you back to defending someone who you said is on the Epstein files? — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 11, 2025

Hmmm… the impeachment one or the sex trafficker one? https://t.co/nnQDe9qGjk — John Barron (@JohnBarronUSA) June 11, 2025

Prior to Musk’s post, the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ran this exclusive ‘interview’.

For clarity, Elon Musk has completely denied using any illegal drugs during his time working in government or since.

TikTok loved the sketch.

1.

This makes more sense than any other interview he’s ever done. The only time he’s ever direct in his answers.

Ocean Whalen

2.

Continue to ridicule him as publicly as possible. It’s one thing that he really takes on board.

TrixieBelle

3.

Haters will say it’s fake.

Rhay

4.

Only inaccuracy is that he’s making too much sense.

PastaBowlStudios

5.

A reward for the person who wrote the script.

thisisaiveynrycepw

6.

I want to grow up but then I see another epic video

Angie

7.

Sad to see Elon and Trump split, such a beautiful bromance built on rockets, rage tweets, and reality distortion. One promised Mars, the other promised Mexico would pay. Turns out even mutual narcissism has a breaking point. Guess love really isn’t stronger than ego.

News Guy

8.

So funny but true.

Jimbo Canegra

9.

Omg this is absolutely brilliant.

Kaye Hill

10.

I can’t get over this haha.

Issys_blog

11.

Even funnier as it’s not my president.

Karlee Loves the Rock

We’d love to see the fallout from this happening.

Taylor Swift might need to write them a break up song.

Zenitramisey

