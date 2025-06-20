Politics brexit jacob rees-mogg michael heseltine

Jacob Rees-Mogg being completely destroyed by Michael Heseltine on his own show is surely the best thing you’ll ever watch on GB News

David Harris. Updated June 20th, 2025

The former Minister for Brexit Opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, now has his own show on GBNews (where else?) on which he talks utter nonsense in his ridiculously affected accent.

And in this episode of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State Of The Nation the ‘haunted pencil’ professed to be ‘really delighted’ to be talking to former deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine to discuss immigration and the possibility of leaving the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights).

However, his delight didn’t last for very long as he was completely bested by the 92 year old Lord Heseltine over the course of the 6 minute debate.

Thanks to JPC for sharing on Twitter.

Eviscerated! The replies prove that you certainly don’t have to be a fan of the Tory Party to be supporting Heseltine on this one.

