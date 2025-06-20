Jacob Rees-Mogg being completely destroyed by Michael Heseltine on his own show is surely the best thing you’ll ever watch on GB News

Politics brexit jacob rees-mogg michael heseltine

The former Minister for Brexit Opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, now has his own show on GBNews (where else?) on which he talks utter nonsense in his ridiculously affected accent.

And in this episode of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State Of The Nation the ‘haunted pencil’ professed to be ‘really delighted’ to be talking to former deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine to discuss immigration and the possibility of leaving the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights).

However, his delight didn’t last for very long as he was completely bested by the 92 year old Lord Heseltine over the course of the 6 minute debate.

Thanks to JPC for sharing on Twitter.

Heseltine repeatedly kicking Rees-Mogg in the balls is a thing of beauty and fully worth the 6 minutes pic.twitter.com/lz0ml7DrOY — JPC (@jpxan71) June 3, 2025

Eviscerated! The replies prove that you certainly don’t have to be a fan of the Tory Party to be supporting Heseltine on this one.

1.

A thing of beauty. Heseltine, like Chris Patten and even Rifkind as old Tories, are still decent, educated, and principled humans and politicians. By comparison, Rees Mogg, Johnson, Sunak, Truss, Badenoch, Jenrick, etc, are mere “spear carriers” with walk on bit parts. — PermanentlyCurious (@Permanentcuriou) June 3, 2025

2.

If you’d told me 40 years ago I would consider Heseltine a fellow traveler I’d have hoyed you in the clockweights. Isn’t it nice to see that, once he’s out of the shadow of Bloody Margaret, he’s actually quite an intelligent, thoughtful, clear-thinking man. — Red Leicester (I wonder why) (@Harry_Lyme_212) June 3, 2025

3.

Loved that, and I’m proper Labour. Michael H is a Tory you can trust, while the other one …. — Monica Necic (@missusmike) June 3, 2025

4.

Is GB News always like this?

The interviewer is the one with a political agenda that is demolished by the guest!!! — Amos Parr (@ParrAmos) June 3, 2025

5.

Well that was a very enjoyable 6 mins which I would have missed as I never watch that channel. So thanks! — Jo (@notgonnagoyet) June 3, 2025

6.

As much as I’d warn people never to watch GB News, I agree. This is what happens when you put a absolute shyster infront of a Grand Master like Lord Heseltine. — Gazzy (@gazzy_uk) June 4, 2025

7.

Old Tory v modern day Tory. The differences couldn’t be more obvious for all to see. Best remember, Rees-Mogg was regarded by his own party as a ‘back bench nutjob’ before Brexit. Little wonder we are in the shit we are in. — Martin Cymbal (@cymbal_martin) June 4, 2025

8.