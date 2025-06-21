This Taskmaster outtake is so funny we can’t believe it didn’t make the cut

Entertainment Taskmaster

With only two episodes left of Taskmaster, series 19, we’re preparing ourselves for the inevitable gap in our lives that’s about to happen.

Of course, all of the previous series are available on catch-up, but there’s also the Taskmaster TikTok account, where they share little unaired snippets that are pure gold for ardent fans. Like this rare bit of naked enthusiasm from Greg Davies.

He’s going to get sent boxes of onion rings now, isn’t he? TikTok users loved it.

1.

I love everything about this. The purity of onion rings being Greg’s favorite thing. Alex getting genuinely more annoyed each time.

Fuacata

2.

Does he mean the crisps or like actual battered onion rings? I need to know.

Rach

3.

Didn’t even hesitate. he had “onion rings” on the tip of his tongue before Alex stopped talking.

L-L

4.

It’s actually onion rings and laminators.

Anna

5.

The mouthing of “I’m going for 5” was perfect.

Aleesha

6.

My two favourite things are onion rings and Greg Davies.

Rach H

7.

You know the outtakes are gonna be funny when they look like they have been crying in the aired ep.

bilkisooo

8.

The best show on TV by a mile.

uokhun

9.

Now I gotta door dash onion rings.

wonderfoo

10.

THIS IS SO SATISFYING. I swear while watching it I was like “wouldn’t it be funny if Greg didn’t know this was scripted and just answered honestly…”.

Flabbergasted

11.

After he yelled bingo and the camera pans to the center of the stage, I so desperately wanted to see a photo of onion rings appear on the main screen.

Craehg

Randirose54 had a suggestion.

We now need a task for next season with onion rings. Get on it Alex!

We’d watch the hell out of that.

READ MORE

Greg Davies blowing Ryan Gosling’s socks off with this hilarious story on Graham Norton is just the escape we needed right now

Source Taskmaster Image Screengrab