US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump was asked what intelligence said about Iran’s ‘obliterated’ nuclear sites and his comical self-own wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated June 26th, 2025

With Donald Trump arriving in the Netherlands for the Nato conference, it was a chance for the media once and for all to find out precisely hat had happened to those nuclear sites in Iran after America’s much trumpeted bombing raid.

Trump, you’ll remember, had suggested they had been ‘obliterated’, while leaked intelligence reports suggested it was more than a scratch – just not much more – and could be back in operation within months.

So which one was it, Mr President? And while Trump appeared to think that he was having the final word on the matter, it turned out to be just a bunch of words, not all of them belonging in the same sentence.

No more questions, Mr President! Not because we don’t have them, obviously, we just can’t bear to listen to another answer.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2