Donald Trump was asked what intelligence said about Iran’s ‘obliterated’ nuclear sites and his comical self-own wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was

With Donald Trump arriving in the Netherlands for the Nato conference, it was a chance for the media once and for all to find out precisely hat had happened to those nuclear sites in Iran after America’s much trumpeted bombing raid.

Trump, you’ll remember, had suggested they had been ‘obliterated’, while leaked intelligence reports suggested it was more than a scratch – just not much more – and could be back in operation within months.

So which one was it, Mr President? And while Trump appeared to think that he was having the final word on the matter, it turned out to be just a bunch of words, not all of them belonging in the same sentence.

Q: Is the intelligence correct or is the intelligence wrong? TRUMP: Well, the intelligence was very inconclusive. The intelligence says ‘We don’t know, it could’ve been very severe’ … you’d think a media outlet would say, isn’t that a great thing? pic.twitter.com/r1gv43axiF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025

No more questions, Mr President! Not because we don’t have them, obviously, we just can’t bear to listen to another answer.

And these people surely said it best.

“The intelligence was very inconclusive. The intelligence says we don’t know. It could have been very severe. So I guess that’s correct. But it was very severe. Obliteration.” – Trump Does anybody understand what the fuck he is saying? pic.twitter.com/N8ocz4TbuN — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 25, 2025

So it was totally inconclusive? https://t.co/8bM3zPHhz9 — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) June 25, 2025

Incoherent and embarrassing. He admits our intelligence doesn’t say we destroyed anything but he still believes we destroyed everything because of course he does. https://t.co/aFYqy7l7QV — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 25, 2025

The usual bullshit nonsensical weaving after he admits the intelligence doesn’t say what he says it says. https://t.co/EPLBtqVE13 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 25, 2025

So genius, @realDonaldTrump, if the intelligence is very inconclusive how can you say it was obliterated when the very same intelligence is telling you it was damaged but not destroyed. Now you are lying on the world stage. — Maverick (@SocomRaiders) June 25, 2025

