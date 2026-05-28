Politics donald trump Stephen miller

Stephen Miller says Trump has built America into a ‘paradise’ but the Americans in the replies have a different word for it

Saul Hutson. Updated May 28th, 2026

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Trying to figure out who is the most delusional member of the Trump Administration gets tricky because the answer changes daily.

Today’s winner: Stephen Miller.

The White House Chief of Staff really outdid himself by claiming that his dear leader, and America’s President, has built paradise for Americans.

It’s a beautful sentiment that probably makes Miller feel great about the job he is doing. Unfortunately, it’s completely deranged.

The data across all elements of life in America right now paints an ugly picture of struggle and despair and Americans in the replies were happy to point out just how off Miller’s assessment is.

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Source: Twitter @atrupar