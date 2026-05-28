Stephen Miller says Trump has built America into a ‘paradise’ but the Americans in the replies have a different word for it

Politics donald trump Stephen miller

Trying to figure out who is the most delusional member of the Trump Administration gets tricky because the answer changes daily.

Today’s winner: Stephen Miller.

The White House Chief of Staff really outdid himself by claiming that his dear leader, and America’s President, has built paradise for Americans.

Stephen Miller: “The American people understand the hell that we inherited and the extraordinary paradise that President Trump is building” pic.twitter.com/jRJEX6Rtmw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 28, 2026

It’s a beautful sentiment that probably makes Miller feel great about the job he is doing. Unfortunately, it’s completely deranged.

The data across all elements of life in America right now paints an ugly picture of struggle and despair and Americans in the replies were happy to point out just how off Miller’s assessment is.

1.

People can’t afford food, housing or healthcare. Americans are getting kidnapped and shot in the streets by masked ICE agents. Once-controlled diseases are having outbreaks. Deregulations are poisoning our food, air and water. This is the “paradise” Trump’s building. https://t.co/2uQKXVuXjK — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 28, 2026

2.

The attempt to build paradise on earth never ends well. https://t.co/7bd6WTHZmF — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 28, 2026

3.

“Did I do well, Great Leader? Did I please you? No ball gag today?” https://t.co/ot6IGoVphE — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) May 28, 2026

4.

Who the hell talks like this? These people are losing their minds. They think so little of their voters they blatantly lie to their faces. — USED TO BE G.O.P. (@Used_To_Be_GOP) May 28, 2026

5.

Will gas be $4.50 in said paradise or nah? — Warren (@swd2) May 28, 2026

6.

Saying these Nazis are living in an alternate reality would be the biggest understatement in history… — William Moen (@n00bthtpwnz) May 28, 2026

7.

When does sycophancy edge into … delusion? https://t.co/KrGJe5pvPF — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) May 28, 2026

8.

I laughed so loud when I read this that I scared my dog https://t.co/vMvyHdDBa5 — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) May 28, 2026

9.

The only way this statement makes sense is if you believe the difference between heaven and hell is the number of people crossing the southern border. https://t.co/2P1oHBO8Gw — Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) May 28, 2026

10.

We do understand that you need to shut your ugly ass Nazi mouth. https://t.co/IqPNDyo3kJ — Swoozy🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@swoozyqyah) May 28, 2026

11.

Slapping your name on shit and overpaying for perceived improvements does not equate to paradise, unless you’re in the pocket of @POTUS. — P B by the sea (@PB_ByTheSea) May 28, 2026

12.

This person can’t be mentally ok. Look at his eyes https://t.co/gwNvkLwWAx — edibi (@visualizing29) May 28, 2026

13.

Dante’s Inferno maybe — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) May 28, 2026

14.

I think Stephen meant to say: “The American people understand the hell they’re experiencing and the extraordinary financial paradise that President Trump is building for himself, his family, and his closest friends. — The Vin Man (@MichaelKandila2) May 28, 2026

15.

Paradise for the super rich, hell for everyone else. — Ian L Richardson (@ianrich15813274) May 28, 2026

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Source: Twitter @atrupar