‘What is the thing your parents were adamantly wrong about?’ – 22 mums and dads who will die on a very particular hill

Life parents r/AskUK

Growing up and discovering that your parents are not the infallible, erudite and endlessly intelligent beings you believed they were when you are little is one thing.

But what’s even worse is when they continue to think they are, even when it’s patently obvious to everyone else that they are not.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after RiceeeChrispies posted about their own experience:

What is the thing your parents were (and maybe still are) adamantly wrong about? I’ve recently had a new kitchen fitted, and obviously you experience a lot of decision fatigue when deciding what to do with the space. It reminded me of my Dad when growing up, he would refuse to let us use the dishwasher because “it cost too much to run” and “used too much water”. A quick google disproves this, which he regularly told us as gospel and for all my years – the dishwasher was used as the worlds most expensive mug cupboard. Ignoring this sage advice, I made space for and bought a dishwasher. And oh. my. god. Why the hell didn’t I buy one earlier? Losing my dishwasher virginity at 28 has been quite the experience. So Reddit, what are/were your parents adamantly wrong about?

And this opened the floodgates for children of infuriating parents to air their grievances, like these…

1.

‘My dad still thinks i’m going to find a wife and have kids one day. Despite him meeting every boyfriend I’ve ever had.’

–hunsnet457

2.

‘The reason I have headaches is because I haven’t had a haircut in a long time.’

–S3rior

3.

‘My in-laws think my mid length haired son is going to overheat in the warmer months, but don’t have the same concerns for my waist length haired daughter.’

–isabella_bombella

4.

‘The house must be cleaned within an inch of it’s structural integrity every weekend. Also, for when I was living with my parents, if it took them 4 hours to clean a room and me only 1 hour to clean the room to the same standards, I still did it wrong, somehow.

Also also, The Daily Mail is a reputable newspaper.’

–ZestyBeer

5.

‘I’m in my 40s my parents were, are and continue to be, wrong about ‘just ask around and you’ll get a job’.’

–EasyPiece

6.

‘Risk in general. Hugely risk averse people.’

–zephyrmox

7.

‘Always switch electrical items off at the wall. And I do mean ALWAYS.’

–rbarker82

8.

‘But not the fridge. We trust the fridge.’

–polymorphiced

9.

‘That doing all of the washing up in one washing up bowl full of increasingly filthy water is a good idea.’

–Far_wide

10.

‘My mother had a similar attitudes toward washing machines and held that they never got the clothes clean. She held to this so firmly that she would still boil her laundry on the cooker until, well into her 70s, creeping arthritis and pressure from Social Services, meant that she finally gave in.’

–stevedavies12

11.

‘Glass chopping boards being good for anything.’

–psychopastry