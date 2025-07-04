Celebrity jemaine clement

Jemaine Clement’s stunning comeback to a Maga troll is an all-time classic

Poke Staff. Updated July 4th, 2025

Talented actor, writer and musician Jemaine Clement is probably most well-known for both the film and the TV series What We Do in the Shadows, or as one half of Flight of the Conchords, but the New Zealander also has a large following on Twitter/X, where he often speaks out about political issues.

In 2024, he spotted this interesting snippet about Donald Trump – or, at least, Donald Trump’s plane.

Tweet by Andrew Leyden @PenguinSix Trump plane is at Dulles, parked next to the Russian embassy staff plane.

It prompted him to leave this savagely funny comment.

Can anybody rule out the possibility of that being accurate? Probably not. Some people joined in with the mockery.

Not everyone was entertained. Jemaine had poked the whiny Maga hornet’s nest.

One keyboard warrior thought he had quite the zinger.

Tweet by Jemaine Clement @AJemaineClement · Jun 29 Receiving his instructions Quote Andrew Leyden @PenguinSix · Jun 28 Trump plane is at Dulles, parked next to the Russian embassy staff plane. Image Danny @Dannystagg93 I love when 2nd rate celebrities try to talk politics, it's so cute

He set it up and Jemaine Clement knocked it straight back down.

