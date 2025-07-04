Jemaine Clement’s stunning comeback to a Maga troll is an all-time classic

Celebrity jemaine clement

Talented actor, writer and musician Jemaine Clement is probably most well-known for both the film and the TV series What We Do in the Shadows, or as one half of Flight of the Conchords, but the New Zealander also has a large following on Twitter/X, where he often speaks out about political issues.

In 2024, he spotted this interesting snippet about Donald Trump – or, at least, Donald Trump’s plane.

It prompted him to leave this savagely funny comment.

Receiving his instructions https://t.co/kdJCe6ubpo — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) June 29, 2024

Can anybody rule out the possibility of that being accurate? Probably not. Some people joined in with the mockery.

Or delivering the last few boxes of classified documents — John ZQN (@zqnjohn) June 30, 2024

Not everyone was entertained. Jemaine had poked the whiny Maga hornet’s nest.

Keep pushing the lie, dude. — Lighten up, Everyone. (@Mando_Moose) June 30, 2024

One keyboard warrior thought he had quite the zinger.

He set it up and Jemaine Clement knocked it straight back down.

Like the host of "The Apprentice"? https://t.co/GqruK4Wyll — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) June 30, 2024

These reactions captured the mood.

jermaine out here collecting bodies in the twitterverse… https://t.co/e1xkQ743HR — Etienne Rhyming (@HIMacdonagh) June 30, 2024

Ate that lol — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) June 30, 2024

https://t.co/0pWqFygCmT — Kay Reindl, Tortured Poets Dept Liaison (@Toepick5) June 30, 2024

Roasted the absolute hell outta him pic.twitter.com/LjTtaBnyBI — Izz – Alans Wakers (@IzzehFizzeh45) June 30, 2024

Hello 000? I’d like to report a murder… https://t.co/RcA08TP9IK — BBL Drizzy (@champagnesftboi) June 30, 2024

Credit where it’s due.

Now, now, let’s be fair. He was in Home Alone 2 way before The Apprentice. — Dave Wyatt (@dwyatt.bsky.social) (@MSH_Dave) June 30, 2024

