A troll took issue with this Flight of the Conchords song and Jemaine Clement’s epic comeback was better than Shakespeare

It started when a Flight of the Conchords fan shared this wonderful song from the fabulous series which we rewatch approximately once a year or so.

Clipping this now… listening to the 4th greatest New Zealand folk rock band of our generation… Rambling Through The Avenues Of Time https://t.co/2RSCBWe96n pic.twitter.com/dqtTHNMmmN — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 18, 2023

And we mention it not because it’s three minutes well spent – although it is – but because it caught the attention of this person who managed to take great offence at one lyric in particular.

The guy on the couch says the song is about a thirteen year old girl. Just saying. https://t.co/fqjTW9Vf5V — dot is too ill to chill (@_recKordz) May 13, 2024

To which this person had an entirely on-point reply.

That’s what we call a joke buddy. About all the lyrics being bad comparisons. Next time I’ll explain how when a character in a sitcom says they won’t do something and then it suddenly cuts them them doing it, that’s “irony” and it’s not a contradiction it’s supposed to be funny. — Web Flotsam (@WFlotsam) May 14, 2024

Which – entirely predictably, perhaps – appeared to have little effect!

So you’re saying it’s fine to joke about statutory rape, so long as it’s just jokes. ✍ — dot is too ill to chill (@_recKordz) May 14, 2024

At which point Jemaine Clement – co-star, co-creator and co-writer of the show along with Bret McKenzie – got involved.

No, the first guy compares the subject of the song to Juliet from the play “Romeo and Juliet” – and I reply, disturbed, “what, 13?” – most people forget that that character in that play is 13 because she’s usually played by adults. Get it? https://t.co/m23ol3ioFf — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) May 13, 2024

Well, look at you not being defensive at all. The content is the content, regardless of the context. Or does it make it okay because Shakespeare did it first? — dot is too ill to chill (@_recKordz) May 14, 2024

And he still wasn’t seeing it.

So it was at this point that Clement decided to turn it up to 11, and we’re very glad he did.

The joke is a guy constantly missing the point and getting things wrong. Seems like you might relate to that. https://t.co/D5qr5SE9QI — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) May 14, 2024

Howzat?

To conclude …

Rule #1 – NEVER debate a comedian — NBABeau (@NBABeau) May 14, 2024

