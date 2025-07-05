This hilarious delayed train announcement veered off the rails from information to entertainment, and it’s a clear hall of famer

Life funny

Award-winning journalist, broadcaster and editor Tom Hourigan had an all-too-common experience for commuters, back in 2023, when his Southern train was delayed. The rest of his experience was a little more unusual.

On a delayed Southern train yet to leave London Bridge and like a radio presenter skilfully teasing a song before the commercial break, the driver’s promised the “full rundown” of the “shenanigans” causing the delay…once we depart. Hooked. — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) July 3, 2023

This is what the driver had to say about the situation.

Well this is the best explanation for a delayed train I’ve ever heard – beginning with our driver telling us what happened to the person he replaced pic.twitter.com/Iz2Tyvracu — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) July 3, 2023

His tutting game is very strong.

We’d argue that it wasn’t quite the full rundown of the shenanigans, but they say you should always leave the crowd wanting more.

The Twitter crowd certainly approved.

1.

The “tut, tut, tut” takes this from an 8/10 to a fully fledged 10/10 https://t.co/NSTJtucLbW — Matthew Mallaby (@mmallaby) July 3, 2023

2.

Excellent comms 🙌 https://t.co/3UTFh19npj — Lee Waters MS (@Amanwy) July 3, 2023

3.

this is the most accurate description of the rail system in britain currently if anyone is fancying a watch https://t.co/ygMENI8wAn — elle ⚡️ (@bvdsteel) July 4, 2023

4.

misdemeanour – the mind boggles! https://t.co/HrdtrouvLM — Clare Runacres (@ClareNews2) July 3, 2023

5.

Have long thought train drivers are failed radio presenters… https://t.co/bd5mvToQW6 — Robin Blamires (@RobinBlamires) July 3, 2023

6.

lovely use of "misdemeanour". "And if you can stay with me through to our terminus station today, I'll have all the details – including another £500 prize-winning game of "know the drivers' rule book" – if you want to play along…that's all coming up after our next station…. — Rob Lawrence (@RobLawrence) July 3, 2023

7.

This has me sending a “quick” voice note energy https://t.co/XiuUCdYuaM — Lia Louis (@LisforLia) July 3, 2023

8.

This is superb on every level. — James Hanson (@jhansonradio) July 3, 2023

Victoria Valentine clearly appreciated what should be the new slogan for Southern – or any rail line in the UK.

Getting you where you need to go… eventually https://t.co/7Genu43DIl — Victoria Valentine (@VValentineNews) July 4, 2023

It seems that the driver had form.

This is one of my favourite train drivers, always makes travelling with Southern Rail, that bit more bearable! https://t.co/4PwYMKUeuk — Kim (@xxx_kimbo_xxx) July 4, 2023

Benjamin Adams thought this funny clip might be of the same driver – and we agree.

