This top tier Texas Maga shared her voter’s remorse on Twitter and ended up owned into the next year – 13 harsh but entirely fair takedowns

To the world now of Trisha Hope who, like us, you won’t have come across before.

Going by the name of @JustTheTweets17 on Twitter, she is a top tier Maga from Texas who voted three times for Donald Trump and campaigned on behalf of the hundreds of people arrested and charged following the January 6 Capitol attack.

Except now it’s fair to say she is experiencing just a little bit of voter’s remorse. Quite a lot, in actual fact, after she posted this in the wake of Trump telling everyone to stop asking questions about Jeffrey Epstein.

I voted for this man 3 times, I campaigned for him, I worked my ass off and I feel like I do not recognize him at ALL. THIS IS SICKENING!!!! https://t.co/hBjcUbxENM — Trisha Hope – National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) July 8, 2025

And she went viral with no shortage of people happy to share exactly what they made of that – and what it might say about Trump’s wider Maga base.

1.

I dont know man. We watched him say weird shit about women for years, hit on his daughter over and over, and send well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell in prison. Don’t know how you missed it https://t.co/1XSGxUeA4W — I Smoked The Diddy Verdict (@BlackKnight10k) July 8, 2025

2.

lol watching MAGA crumble is hilarious. How come the rest of us knew about him but you morons didnt? I know why, low IQ is what elected Trump. Trump and his base are all extremely low IQ — Jenny (@shindig101) July 8, 2025

3.

He’s literally been the same piece of shit this entire time but ok. https://t.co/Zb2nVyaRq5 — Kris (@MotherMayhemXO) July 8, 2025

4.

He lied thousands of times—publicly, blatantly, about everything. Lied right in your face over and over. You still voted for him three times. But this lie is your breaking point? What were you expecting? We’ve been trying to tell you that you’re in a cult. Welcome to… — CAŦMAN (@subzerov690) July 8, 2025

5.

Three times?

That’s like someone sitting on a cow three times and then wondering why he still hasn’t landed in Hawaii — SHAKA (@fellarectif) July 8, 2025

6.