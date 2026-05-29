Fox News’ Jesse Watters went on a bizarre rant questioning a Democratic senate candidate’s ‘manliness’, and the projection could be seen from space

Politics Fox News james talarico Jesse watters

The Magas are getting scared. Texas, for so many years a safeground for the gun-toting and women-hating alt-right, looks like it might have a fight on its hands in the upcoming race for Senate.

Liberal James Talarico has not been shy about sharing his views on gender-affirming care, immigration, energy, and religion.

This has turned him into public enemy #1 amongst the Trump cult. That means an intelligent political discussion bizarre personal attacks about Talarico’s diet, testosterone, and… underwear?

Let’s listen in on how Fox News host Jesse Watters is analyzing the race so far.

Watters: I have questions I want reporters to ask low T Talarico: Do you own a gun? Are you a Cowboys fan? Does he know the Spurs are playing tonight? Does he own a truck? Does he believe in premarital sex? Does he wear women’s underwear? pic.twitter.com/qjW48EL8CA — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2026

Common sense absorbs this as a classless display of projection. It’s also an overwhelming sign of fear.

The more Magas attack someone, the more they fear them. Especially when they trot out distraction techniques.

There is no attack on Talarico’s political stance here. Just a bizarre straw man attack on what Fox News has decided Talarico represents.

It was clear as day to everyone watching at home.

1.

Once again, the obsession with manliness is and has always been insecurity. These men are pussies https://t.co/FOLAp7wXpm — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) May 28, 2026

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A smooth-palmed white guy in full theatrical makeup and studio lighting says what now? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 29, 2026

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The man with mascara and permanent makeup wants to know about Talarico’s underwear. pic.twitter.com/jAnbizsHEU — TexasBlue (@MakeTexasBlue22) May 28, 2026

4.

This is not “news.” It’s just slander. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) May 28, 2026

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Why is this man a tv host and not in therapy? https://t.co/Tor0veiyq0 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 28, 2026

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This shit shouldn’t be on the air. We’re a fucking embarrassment of a country. — shannonmarie (@_thethirdwife) May 29, 2026

7.

In the last two days, we’ve had Jesse Watters attacking Talarico for being queeny, and Stephen Miller attacking Beto O’Rourke for supposedly being odd-looking. Do these guys never look at themselves in the mirror? https://t.co/H8YoORluT6 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 28, 2026

8.

Nothing about affordability, gas prices, or all time high corruption. lol deflect and distract is going to lose this https://t.co/YVVaAbVpNC — mavsmarie (@mavsmarie) May 28, 2026

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