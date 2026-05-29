Politics Fox News james talarico Jesse watters

Fox News’ Jesse Watters went on a bizarre rant questioning a Democratic senate candidate’s ‘manliness’, and the projection could be seen from space

Saul Hutson. Updated May 29th, 2026

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The Magas are getting scared. Texas, for so many years a safeground for the gun-toting and women-hating alt-right, looks like it might have a fight on its hands in the upcoming race for Senate.

Liberal James Talarico has not been shy about sharing his views on gender-affirming care, immigration, energy, and religion.

This has turned him into public enemy #1 amongst the Trump cult. That means an intelligent political discussion bizarre personal attacks about Talarico’s diet, testosterone, and… underwear?

Let’s listen in on how Fox News host Jesse Watters is analyzing the race so far.

Common sense absorbs this as a classless display of projection. It’s also an overwhelming sign of fear.

The more Magas attack someone, the more they fear them. Especially when they trot out distraction techniques.

There is no attack on Talarico’s political stance here. Just a bizarre straw man attack on what Fox News has decided Talarico represents.

It was clear as day to everyone watching at home.

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