Politics boo graduation speech JD Vance

JD Vance said he can’t be booed because he’s the Vice President, and you can probably guess what happened in the replies

Saul Hutson. Updated May 29th, 2026

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Graduation ceremonies are a time for celebration and reflection. So when Vice President JD Vance stepped up to the podium to address the graduating class at the Air Force Academy, the crowd bristled with anticipation for life advice.

Instead they got a plea. A command, rather. They were told they can’t disagree with him.

Here’s how the VP chose to send the cadets off into the real world:

Self-involved. Out-of-touch. Smug. Obnoxious.

There are many ways to describe such a narcissistic statement at a ceremony held to honor others. But there was clearly only one way to respond.

The people of Twitter were up to the challenge.

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Source: Twitter @Acyn