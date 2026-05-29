JD Vance said he can’t be booed because he’s the Vice President, and you can probably guess what happened in the replies

Politics boo graduation speech JD Vance

Graduation ceremonies are a time for celebration and reflection. So when Vice President JD Vance stepped up to the podium to address the graduating class at the Air Force Academy, the crowd bristled with anticipation for life advice.

Instead they got a plea. A command, rather. They were told they can’t disagree with him.

Here’s how the VP chose to send the cadets off into the real world:

Vance at Air Force Academy: I’ve watched a few highlights of graduation speeches where someone will discuss AI and be met with literal boos. Now you can’t boo me. I’m the Vice President of the United States pic.twitter.com/ygVViYpbkR — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2026

Self-involved. Out-of-touch. Smug. Obnoxious.

There are many ways to describe such a narcissistic statement at a ceremony held to honor others. But there was clearly only one way to respond.

The people of Twitter were up to the challenge.

1.

This has weapons-grade ‘Please clap’ energy. Bro really just pulled the ‘Do you know who I am?’ card on the military. — Sandip Mittal (@TheSandipM) May 28, 2026

2.

“Please clap” is now “You can’t boo me.” https://t.co/wHWR9prEoy — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 28, 2026

3.

They call him Mr. Personality https://t.co/wDZGqtiM2L — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 28, 2026

4.

He is just the cringiest most dull man imaginable. https://t.co/nLi9x8Pp05 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 28, 2026

5.

Nothing says future of AI leadership quite like preemptively begging people not to boo you. https://t.co/rbRZzTQ6Kv — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 28, 2026

6.

The president is Commander-in-Chief, the Vice President actually has no role in our military command structure, they can (and should) boo the shit out of him https://t.co/Oe0cq46HYp — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) May 28, 2026

7.

Manchild God the entitlement, you can FEEL the founding fathers want to crawl out of their graves and strangle him https://t.co/HwMs6pNKp5 — ZealousChoice (@ZealousChoice) May 28, 2026

8.

I like how he always stops talking after each attempt at a joke, expecting his next sentence to be drowned out by loud laughter, and you rarely hear anything or there’s like 4 people laughing like this clip. — Timmiej (@timmiejj) May 28, 2026

9.

A VP talking to a graduating class of Air Force Academy students on why they won’t boo him. So, its a government boss explaining that a government employee could get fired for booing him and lose their careers that they just spent the last 4 years working towards? — Pragmatic Pessimist #EatTheRich (@cagomez) May 28, 2026

10.

His self importance is mind boggling!! https://t.co/cnjOKEiXG7 — Suzanne@cookinmaama (@SuzanneBos43679) May 28, 2026

11.

Just a all timer man this guy should not be allowed to speak on camera ever https://t.co/gYbkME8tOA — Nia (@CandyStripeNia) May 29, 2026

12.

Guy who called Trump ‘America’s Hitler’ in 2016 is telling Air Force grads they can’t boo him 10 years later. Title earned. — bloppbot (@bloppbot) May 28, 2026

13.

The rehearsed “pause for laughter” part is so painful. — Dexter the Dog (@dexter_doggie) May 28, 2026

14.

He’s unrelentingly cringe. And he’s never not awkward AF. You can see how badly he wants to be liked but never will be. All he does is suck the life out of everyone like an energy vampire. — TrueBlue ☮️ (@tfdixon123) May 28, 2026

15.

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Source: Twitter @Acyn