‘What is the worst thing you experienced on a first date?’ – 22 encounters that came with the biggest, reddest flags of all

Life dating r/AskReddit

First dates are nerve wracking affairs, and it’s easy to make a bit of a wally of yourself by saying or doing something a bit silly.

However, there is a very big difference between ‘silly’ and ‘downright weird and/or creepy’.

They’ve been discussing first encounters that ended up also being emphatically the last on the AskReddit page after Violetthug asked this:

What is the worst thing you experienced on a first date?

And lots of people who’d been burned by the dating scene shared their experiences, like these…

1.

‘He drove me to his exes house and wanted to just sit in the dark on the street outside her house.

Dude… no.’

–Strong_District_5894

2.

‘I had a girl who wouldn’t talk louder than a whisper. She was beautiful and charming, but she wouldn’t talk any louder. She even said she knew it was weird, it was just a her thing.

I would find myself talking to myself about how she is talking to me, rather than actually listening to her… I decided she probably wasn’t the one for me and dated the girl I made elephant noises with in a fancy restaurant instead.’

–OmilKncera

3.

‘He flexed his “crypto gains” all night, ordered the whole menu, and then his card got declined for a $4 latte. I had to pay for my own second hand embarrassment.’

–Nearby-Ebb-7027

4.

‘A man asking if I’m worried that I’m 30 because my time is ticking…’

–Hot_Ambassador5011

5.

‘Made me sit through a four-hour video essay while they mouthed every word of it to themselves.’

–MadranDevice

6.

‘She picked up a male friend and they made out in my car.’

–PottersClay52

7.

‘Got to the restaurant, he ordered for me without asking, ordered wrong, and then explained why I’d actually love it. Reader, I did not love it.’

–Alice-003

8.

‘He was on his phone gambling throughout.’

–deliladoll

9.

‘A guy started telling me that he was looking for a stay-at-home wife and that I’d be more attractive to him if I quit college. We didn’t have a second date.’

–Crafty_Ish1973

10.

‘Went on a rant about how every girl before me couldn’t hold a conversation, tried to fabricate “romantic” moments, such as trying to randomly bear hug me from behind while looking at a lake… Except that due to his height (which wasn’t an issue in itself) he ended up trapping my arms, awkwardly squishing my boobs and press his chin on the nerve on my shoulder causing me quite a bit of pain. Asked me to delete my dating apps, and attempted to introduce me to his mom and sister.

This was all within two hours, one of which was me attempting to shake him off without setting him off.’

–trowawaywork

11.

‘Well, I’ve only had one girlfriend and one date. So it’s not too bad. But we went to see a movie, and got there really early. I was talking during the ads (not even the trailers, just the ads). And for some reason, she took that as an invitation to talk during the entire movie. I was so embarrassed.’

–mikewheelerfan