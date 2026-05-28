Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Farage’s complaint letter about the campaign group that uncovered Reform’s Makerfield candidate’s vile internet posts earned him a thorough dragging

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 28th, 2026

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The MP formerly known as Nigel ‘Permanently on TV’ Farage has been staying well and truly out of the spotlight since it looked like journalists of all (or most) hues were beginning to hold him to account.

The almost unprecedented scrutiny that he has been trying to dodge has mostly been with regard to a gift of £5 million from a crypto billionaire named Christopher Harborne. Farage received this shortly after confirming that he wouldn’t be running for Parliament, and – by a wild coincidence – shortly before confirming that, actually, yes he would.

However, to add to the party’s woes, their candidate for the Makerfield by-election, Robert Kenyon, has also been shielded from scrutiny, after his extensive history of posting online was revealed to include many extremely offensive comments. While they were mostly sexist, they also featured racism, Islamophobia, homophobia and transphobia.

Truly a prince among men.

Following early reports of deleted and banned accounts, the anti-bigotry campaign group Hope Not Hate discovered many posts from one of his Twitter accounts, including a crude comment about Carol Vorderman. That, in particular, has seen Reform representatives twist themselves in knots in an effort to condemn the comment without condemning the candidate.

It hasn’t worked.

With Reform’s campaigning options severely hampered by the leader and candidate’s reluctance to face the public and press – restricting them to party political videos and GB News interviews – Farage came out fighting from the safety of his home office. Presumably not his Clacton ‘home’.

tl;dr – charities aren’t allowed to encourage or to discourage support for any particular party, but Hope Not hate is demonstrably against Reform UK.

That’ll be the ‘Not Hate’ part of the name.

Hope Not Hate founder Nick Lowles had this to say about the letter.

He was far from alone in that conclusion.

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