Farage’s complaint letter about the campaign group that uncovered Reform’s Makerfield candidate’s vile internet posts earned him a thorough dragging

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

The MP formerly known as Nigel ‘Permanently on TV’ Farage has been staying well and truly out of the spotlight since it looked like journalists of all (or most) hues were beginning to hold him to account.

The search for Nigel Farage continues.

“It’s like he’s vanished off the face of the earth,” a police source commented. pic.twitter.com/TwCHobk7DA — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) May 27, 2026

The almost unprecedented scrutiny that he has been trying to dodge has mostly been with regard to a gift of £5 million from a crypto billionaire named Christopher Harborne. Farage received this shortly after confirming that he wouldn’t be running for Parliament, and – by a wild coincidence – shortly before confirming that, actually, yes he would.

Nigel Farage claims not a single voter has asked him about the £5 million gift he got from a party mega donor in 2024. He's about to meet a lot more of them on the Makerfield by-election campaign trail, but the Reform UK leader says people see this as "media stories": pic.twitter.com/aw5EXsJFZ0 — Líse McNally (@LiseMcNally) May 20, 2026

However, to add to the party’s woes, their candidate for the Makerfield by-election, Robert Kenyon, has also been shielded from scrutiny, after his extensive history of posting online was revealed to include many extremely offensive comments. While they were mostly sexist, they also featured racism, Islamophobia, homophobia and transphobia.

Truly a prince among men.

Following early reports of deleted and banned accounts, the anti-bigotry campaign group Hope Not Hate discovered many posts from one of his Twitter accounts, including a crude comment about Carol Vorderman. That, in particular, has seen Reform representatives twist themselves in knots in an effort to condemn the comment without condemning the candidate.

It hasn’t worked.

Rob Kenyon’s second account featured posts objectifying women, peddling conspiracy theories and calling for violence. In one post, Kenyon suggested that he’d "love to smell & lick" Carole Vorderman's "arsehole." pic.twitter.com/8vcEMgiXbP — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

With Reform’s campaigning options severely hampered by the leader and candidate’s reluctance to face the public and press – restricting them to party political videos and GB News interviews – Farage came out fighting from the safety of his home office. Presumably not his Clacton ‘home’.

I have written to the Charity Commission regarding Hope Not Hate’s political activities. pic.twitter.com/NpQRIK09Uq — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 27, 2026

tl;dr – charities aren’t allowed to encourage or to discourage support for any particular party, but Hope Not hate is demonstrably against Reform UK.

That’ll be the ‘Not Hate’ part of the name.

Hope Not Hate founder Nick Lowles had this to say about the letter.

Reform UK’s complaint is a transparent attempt to distract from legitimate scrutiny of its candidate in Makerfield, following an investigation published by HOPE not hate last week, which revealed misogynistic and degrading comments he made about women. Reform may not like being… https://t.co/TXWxpZvGjC — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) May 27, 2026

He was far from alone in that conclusion.

1.

I have written to the Charity Commission in a desperate attempt to draw attention away from the fact that the Reform candidate in Makerfield is a misogynistic pervert. pic.twitter.com/MhhyvHPk12 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 27, 2026

2.

Nigel Farage having a pop at anyone regarding breach of rules really is quite extraordinary.

This is the man that has 17 breaches of the MPs code of conduct (and the rest). In addition he is leader of a political party with more gangsters than the Godfather Trilogy. pic.twitter.com/nSlBImMhVp — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) May 27, 2026

3.

I wonder if Nigel Farage ever considered taking crying up professionally https://t.co/GzjUKoCBFj — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) May 27, 2026

4.

Still in hiding from any scrutiny? If an official letter as an MP why is it not on Parliamentary paper? Why are you 'working from home' when you state that it is not Reform policy? – 19 days and counting — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 27, 2026

5.

The suns got to someone's head.

Farage goes for a charity….

Whilst ignoring he had a Reform Leader for Wales sat inside the slammer for 10yrs for taking bribes off the Kremlin.

We don't know how his GF found nearly a million quid to buy a house FOR HIM.

And took £5m from a… https://t.co/3WYaO8o9nn — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 27, 2026

6.

Farage is going after a charity for… checks notes… uncovering a litany of scandals within his party. Here’s a suggestion, Nige. Get your house in order. https://t.co/b85iQKeApB — Jack Dart (@JackWDart) May 27, 2026

7.

Distract. Distract. Distract. Is it worse than your Brexit supporting, racist, made up plumber, toy soldier who hates women? https://t.co/W3O3wjiWQN — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 27, 2026

8.

Hope Not Hate are a charity which fights against hatred, bigotry, and racism. The fact that Farage’s extremist political rhetoric, opinions and policies place him firmly in their crosshairs is a he problem, not a they problem. https://t.co/HZOef9FQNJ — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) May 27, 2026

9.