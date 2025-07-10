Donald Trump is confusing ‘seeking asylum’ with ‘insane asylum’ so Twitter threw the dictionary at him – 17 funniest and most brutal takedowns

Politics asylum donald trump

Today’s edition of “Words Matter” is brought to you straight from the Oval Office, where Donald Trump continues to mangle the English language, doing irreparable damage along the way. Let’s check in on his latest concern, this one centered on the word “asylum.”

trump has confused “seeking asylum” with “insane asylums” for years now and no one in media has ever called him out for it https://t.co/VPQ91IOvZn — ogremode (@ogremode) July 9, 2025

Yep. That certainly seems like an old man who doesn’t understand the difference between an “insane asylum,” an out-of-date term used to describe a psychiatric hospital to help people struggling with mental health issues, and the act of “seeking asylum,” a form of protection foreign nationals ask for in the U.S. when they have a credible fear of persecution in their home country.

No worries. The proud people of Twitter stood up to explain to our big orange wordsmith the error of his ways. Here are the most notable takedowns.

1.

This was my hypothesis after hearing him say this. And I think in his mind he went from seeing asylum to insane asylum to Hannibal Lector and that this explains why he kept talking about Hannibal Lector during the campaign! That said, I don’t mean to minimize the signficance… — Amy Coplan (@amycoplan) July 9, 2025

2.

He belongs in an insane asylum. — Mrs Fray (@alwaysfrayed) July 9, 2025

3.

Just imagine… the average magamoron is twice as stupid as trump and they think he’s a genius. ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) July 8, 2025

4.

5.

It’s insane! (No pun intended)

It’s why he kept bringing up Hannibal Lector and somehow everyone thought that was fine — geoff (@gdholtby) July 9, 2025

6.

Trump watched Silence of The Lambs and The Rock and now we all have to live through his movie delusions. — Screaming into the void (@jersey8934) July 9, 2025

7.

Normally, I see maga commenting on these videos, but even they know that this is incredibly dumb and embarrassing — Begonia (@Isolde789) July 8, 2025

8.

9.