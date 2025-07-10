Listening to Donald Trump talk is already bamboozling enough but when his words are spoken by a normal person it’s next level bananas

Politics donald trump

We all know exposing your ears to a Donald Trump speech can be hazardous to your health. But the true inanity of his words come into crystal clear focus when you hear some of his ramblings spoken out loud, verbatim, by a normal, functioning adult. And now we have TikTok user thepolichick to thank for that clarity.

It’s not until you listen to Trump’s ACTUAL words spoken by a normal person, that you realise they are the words of either an idiot or a madman. This is a man who has normalised gibberish, a man who is living in a world of his own that he’s dragged half the population into.… pic.twitter.com/9dLH62M12Y — (@politicsusa46) July 10, 2025

It’s a startling look into the mind of America’s Commander in Chief. And the people of Twitter weren’t to thrilled with what they saw.

Right up there with the Gettysburg Address — Dale Harker (@DaleHarker56049) July 10, 2025

I think he’s functioning at about a fifth-grade level. Dead ass. — Chris P. Rice (@Atticus1016) July 10, 2025

If only we knew what demented person originally spoke these words, someone could get him or her medical treatment, or at least palliative care — Steve Keen #FBPE #RejoinEU (@surreyhillock1) July 10, 2025

Why don’t the journalists take him on though? I mean, it’s non sensical gibberish – question him on that. Embarrass him. — James Seymour Brett (@jamesbrettmusic) July 10, 2025

I refuse to believe Trump would have passed 1st grade of not for his fathers money — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) July 10, 2025

And yet the MSM isn’t questioning Trump’s competency…UNLIKE what they put President Biden through, 24/7 for four (4) years. — Sandy Taylor (@Disney4Eternity) July 10, 2025

MAGA men, lets keep it 100 If this was your wife and she spoke like this, would you take her to parties? — JaxTeller718 ⭕ (@JaxTeller718) July 10, 2025

