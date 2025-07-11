These hilariously rude Ghanaian place names had their parliament in stitches

Politics funny

During a very serious discussion of the availability of electricity to rural communities, some of the names of villages caused a complete breakdown of control in Ghana’s parliament. Here’s what happened.

Perhaps more accurately –

Hearer discretion advised — Kuuku_Arthur (@SallySiabi) July 27, 2018

And this is why. A helpful translation of MP John Frimpong Osei’s list of places needing electrical infrastructure included:

Etwe nim Nyansa – “Vagina is Wise”

Kote ye Aboa – “Penis is a Fool”

Shua ye Morbor – “Testicles are Sad”.

The Energy Minister joked that “Providing them with electricity may interfere with nocturnal activities,”

It’s easy to understand why they found these so funny, but Ghana isn’t the only country with place names that might cause hilarity. For example, there are these:

Knobhead, Antarctica

Intercourse, Pennsylvania

Titz, Germany

Wank Mountain, Germany

Poop, Mexico

Tit, Algeria

Arse, France

Anus, France

Twatt, Scotland

Fucking, Austria

Bollock, Philippines

They kind of put Ghana’s sad testicles into perspective, really.

Source Veronica Commey Image Screengrab