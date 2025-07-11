These hilariously rude Ghanaian place names had their parliament in stitches
During a very serious discussion of the availability of electricity to rural communities, some of the names of villages caused a complete breakdown of control in Ghana’s parliament. Here’s what happened.
And this is why. A helpful translation of MP John Frimpong Osei’s list of places needing electrical infrastructure included:
Etwe nim Nyansa – “Vagina is Wise”
Kote ye Aboa – “Penis is a Fool”
Shua ye Morbor – “Testicles are Sad”.
The Energy Minister joked that “Providing them with electricity may interfere with nocturnal activities,”
It’s easy to understand why they found these so funny, but Ghana isn’t the only country with place names that might cause hilarity. For example, there are these:
Knobhead, Antarctica
Intercourse, Pennsylvania
Titz, Germany
Wank Mountain, Germany
Poop, Mexico
Tit, Algeria
Arse, France
Anus, France
Twatt, Scotland
Fucking, Austria
Bollock, Philippines
They kind of put Ghana’s sad testicles into perspective, really.
