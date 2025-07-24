Karoline Leavitt was completely owned during her press conference about the Obama “scandal”, and it’s our guilty pleasure watch of the day

Politics Karoline Leavitt presidential immunity

It’d be easy to feel sorry for Karoline Leavitt. The poor woman has to stand up every day in front of somewhat well-intentioned media members who just want to understand what on earth is going on inside of the White House (and, by extension, Donald Trump’s scattered brain). And yet every time she has a chance to add some clarification to an ongoing issue, she smugly shuts down the conversation.

Today’s case in point:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt getting schooled by NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell in her bogus press conference with Tulsi Gabbard about their fake “scandal” about Obama (who has presidential immunity) is glorious. pic.twitter.com/oqKxsFeMBq — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) July 23, 2025

Shoutout to NBC News reporter, Kelly O’Donnell, for trying to pry some sense out of Donald Trump’s attacks on former President Barack Obama, even though he has presidential immunity… the same immunity current President Trump passed into law. Here are the best attempts at clarifying the glaring double standard.

Trump’s DOJ not being able to prosecute Obama because Trump’s Supreme Court gave every president absolute immunity is the funniest thing ever. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 23, 2025

Irony is always the best medicine — Mary Ann Frank (@mafrank48) July 23, 2025

In addition to the entire case being fabricated nonsense. Half of me wishes they’d actually attempt to get this into a courtroom They’d be ripped to shreds — Leeds Fella : Slava Ukraini (@FellaLeeds) July 23, 2025

also, Tulsi is lying — Konrad (@TheBroskiUSA) July 23, 2025

I believe Karolyin Leavitt said today that won’t stop them from trying – isn’t it funny how that works? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) July 23, 2025

KKKaroline is less than useless. — MemberBlasts (they/them) (@MemberBlasts) July 23, 2025

