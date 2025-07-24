Politics Karoline Leavitt presidential immunity

Karoline Leavitt was completely owned during her press conference about the Obama “scandal”, and it’s our guilty pleasure watch of the day

Saul Hutson. Updated July 24th, 2025

It’d be easy to feel sorry for Karoline Leavitt. The poor woman has to stand up every day in front of somewhat well-intentioned media members who just want to understand what on earth is going on inside of the White House (and, by extension, Donald Trump’s scattered brain). And yet every time she has a chance to add some clarification to an ongoing issue, she smugly shuts down the conversation.

Today’s case in point:

Shoutout to NBC News reporter, Kelly O’Donnell, for trying to pry some sense out of Donald Trump’s attacks on former President Barack Obama, even though he has presidential immunity… the same immunity current President Trump passed into law. Here are the best attempts at clarifying the glaring double standard.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2