19 gifts so poorly thought out they should be considered an act of aggression

Everyone loves getting presents. It’s a surprise. It’s free. And presumably, it’s something you like. Unless, of course, it’s a terrible idea and has nothing to do with who you are and what you like as a person.

Apparently that happens a lot. This came to light when Redditor u/webmasterleo asked:

What’s a gift you’ve received that made you think, ‘They don’t know me at all’?

Bad gifts can come from anywhere: clueless friends, chaotic parents, and, most specifically, exes who clearly knew exactly what they were doing. Here are some of the most confusing, shocking, and downright offensive presents ever unwrapped by the truly unfortunate.

My mother used to gift me jars of nutella every time i went to visit.

Im deathly allergic to tree nuts.

She is aware of this.

Livid-Soil-2804

A self help book titled ‘How to Be Less Awkward in Social Situations.’ …It was given to me at my own birthday party.

MohammadAbir

Sorry honey if you are reading this. That time my husband got me a vacuum on Mother’s Day. I don’t care that it was on sale and the sales lady made it sound like it was a good idea.

ClearLake007

My stepmother had very specific taste and didn’t value the thought put into little gifts from work clients, neighbours and well meaning friends. She would keep all the gifts that she didn’t like and put them on a shelf in her walk-in closet, and when the end of the school year came or before winter break she would have us come in and pick something to give to our teachers. Little things like novelty socks, candles, a random book or two. “Why would spend money on someone I don’t know?” she’d say. The Christmas I was 15, I watched my brother and stepbrother open their gifts and get all the things they put on their lists. As I was opening mine, I recognized them as the leftovers from the shelf in the closet.

yoobikwedes

My high school boyfriend (back in the 90s) bought me an outfit from a store he knew I liked. At the time I was about a size 6/8. He bought me size 16 (not that there is anything wrong with that, that outfit would actually fit me now). I exchanged it and we never discussed it. I don’t know if he was clueless about sizes, just didn’t care or looked at me and told the sales lady, give me the biggest shorts you’ve got.

SmarthaSmewart

Wine at my bridal shower. I was 4 years sober at the time.

Lowered_Expectati0ns

My mother gave me a white chocolate rabbit for Easter every year. I hate white chocolate and it was the cheap, waxy kind that she bought on sale after the last Easter. My brothers always got milk chocolate, which I like (although also cheap stuff). I told her probably hundreds of times that I don’t like white chocolate and to please get me anything else. Every year she would insist that ‘you’ve always liked white chocolate’ and be surprised and hurt that I didn’t appreciate it. No one would eat it and it would eventually become moldy and have to be thrown out. My mom would give me a lecture on being spoiled and wasteful.

Suitable-Dot5576

My ex gave me an ironing board for my birthday- note I said ex.

nomuskever

My aunt gave me a closet organizer for Xmas when I was 11 or 12. Satin with little pocket things all over. And beautifully embroidered “Annemarie” that’s not my name. Or anyone in our entire extended family. Same year my brother got a single Mars Bar gift wrapped from her. He got the better gift

fierysunrise

My boyfriend in high school got me lingerie for Christmas. The top was like 36C. I was 5’1” and maybe 104 pounds. I didn’t even need to wear a bra, my boobs were so small.

MrsAnthropy