Donald Trump made a Purple Heart ceremony all about himself and it’s an extraordinary watch – 19 military-grade responses

Politics donald trump purple heart

Donald Trump honored 100 Purple Heart recipients at the White House yesterday, and yet one Purple Heart in particular really stood out to him. You’ll never guess which one.

Trump: “What a great honor to get those Purple Hearts. I guess in a certain way it wasn’t that easy for me either, when you really think of it.” HUH?

pic.twitter.com/DSDn20cMEd — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) August 7, 2025

Yes, the man who used a still-undocumented medical issue to avoid protecting his country when he was young enough to serve wants you to know he had a long, hard journey to attaining his Purple Heart. (Just to be clear, the Purple Heart was sent to him by someone else.) Not all heroes wear capes. If only some of them worse muzzles.

The internet was appropriately appalled. Here’s how Twitter responded.

1.

So nice of Donald Trump to take a minute to honor himself during a ceremony for Purple Heart Recipients. — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) August 7, 2025

2.

This make me sick. The Mfer got hit with shrapnel from a teleprompter. Captain bone spurs was a coward when it came time to serve his country. — Mason (@masonisonx) August 7, 2025

3.

Is Trump referring to the scrape on his ear? I’d love to see the ER report from the Butler incident, so we can see what size band aid the ER doctor put on Trumps scrape. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 7, 2025

4.

Dont forget Trump faked illnesses to avoid serving. He is nothing but a dirty filthy coward grifter. — Jenny (@shindig101) August 7, 2025

5.

Trump referencing the Purple Heart and the way he received one (given to him by a veteran) is absolutely disgusting. An absolute dishonor to all Veterans received the Purple Heart in combat. — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) August 8, 2025

6.

I don’t think a guy that dodged the draft and calls our military suckers and losers should ever have a Purple Heart to display. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) August 7, 2025

7.

How does Trump turn recognizing purple heart recipients and the sacrifice they made into something about him? UNBELIEVABLE! Yes, please go on about how hard it was, Donny, for you to “earn” your purple heart. LOSER. POSER. NARCISSIST. — Barry Phillips (@AttorneyCPA) August 8, 2025

8.

Trump is utterly self-obsessed. And insecure at a level I didn’t think was possible in an adult. — Christopher Hoare (@Chris_Hoare) August 8, 2025

9.

This is the same guy that dodged the draft, yeah? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) August 7, 2025

10.