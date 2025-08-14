This shocking 2012 clip of Trump joking about teachers assaulting their students really won’t help his campaign to move on from Epstein

Politics donald trump miss usa

CW: CSA

It’s hard to unlock your phone screen these days without finding Donald Trump saying or doing something reprehensible. But it hasn’t always been that way it has definitely always been that way. We just didn’t have as many screens back in the day.

Footage from a 2012 interview with the hard-hitting news program Extra recently popped up and Donald’s values are on full, disgusting display.

The current President of the United States of America was asked then what he thought about “these teachers having sex with their students? Is this not crazy?” His answer was not exactly presidential.

Reporter: “Have you heard about all these teachers having sex with their students? Is this not crazy? What is going on?” Trump: “Well, I don’t think the male students have been hurt by it. In fact, they’re going around bragging about it as I understand it. So, you know, I don’t… pic.twitter.com/A9hOSCpB5a — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) August 13, 2025

This comes from an interview at the Miss USA pageant, of which Trump was co-owner at the time. The reporter playfully laughing along isn’t a great look either. Just a disturbing clip all around.

Yeah those Epstein files are never being released — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) August 13, 2025

Look at all the MAGA Republicans in these replies who sold their soul for thirty pieces of silver defending rape to defend Trump — emily (@emnode) August 14, 2025

Not shocking from the guy who called his daughter hot multiple times — George Trump (@yesiamreal38) August 13, 2025

What a creep. Reporter: Teachers having sex with students…isn’t this crazy? Trump: “I don’t think the male students have been hurt by it… I don’t see a lot of damage done.”

pic.twitter.com/Ihr8vY4FLw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 14, 2025

Trump’s vile 2006 comments downplaying teacher-student abuse as harmless for boys expose his twisted mindset, making him unfit for any role near our kids or country. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 14, 2025

So, it’s okay for young boys to be exploited? Is that what he’s saying here? Or that those young girls don’t matter at all? — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) August 13, 2025

Sadly, this is most of the Republican party’s thought process. — The Beltway Times (@thebeltwaytimes) August 13, 2025

America, you elected a pig. — diary of an obsolete man (@mentorsrule1) August 14, 2025

9.