Politics donald trump miss usa

This shocking 2012 clip of Trump joking about teachers assaulting their students really won’t help his campaign to move on from Epstein

Saul Hutson. Updated August 14th, 2025

CW: CSA

It’s hard to unlock your phone screen these days without finding Donald Trump saying or doing something reprehensible. But it hasn’t always been that way it has definitely always been that way. We just didn’t have as many screens back in the day.

Footage from a 2012 interview with the hard-hitting news program Extra recently popped up and Donald’s values are on full, disgusting display.

The current President of the United States of America was asked then what he thought about “these teachers having sex with their students? Is this not crazy?” His answer was not exactly presidential.

This comes from an interview at the Miss USA pageant, of which Trump was co-owner at the time. The reporter playfully laughing along isn’t a great look either. Just a disturbing clip all around.

