‘I’m actually the chief law enforcement officer’ – Donald Trump brazenly says the quiet (and unconstitutional) part out loud

I know what you’re thinking, and yes, that is indeed the single most hideous and embarrassing hat any sitting president has ever worn.

Now on to the more important matter: Donald Trump thinks he can sick the Federal Bureau of Investigation on anyone who doesn’t pucker up and smooch his sagging orange ass.

This morning, the FBI raided the house of former National Security Advisor, John Bolton. They did it under questionable claims around classified files. It doesn’t require a magnifying glass to see that this overreaction is tied back to the ongoing feud between Trump and Bolton that started back in 2019 when Trump fired Bolton for… disagreeing with him.

Now Trump is behaving as if he didn’t order the raid. But he also wants you to know that he could’ve done it. If he wanted to.

Trump on FBI raiding Bolton’s house: “I could know about it. I could be the one starting it. I’m actually the chief law enforcement officer.” pic.twitter.com/1HjkPU9AJc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2025

First things first. That hat. My god. People actually trust a man who thinks wearing that hat in public is a good decision?

But also, Trump is openly making severely concerning comments about his authority. He is not the head of the FBI. He is not the “chief law enforcement officer.” He’s also saying these concerning things out of both sides of his mouth.

On the one hand, he didn’t know about it. But on the other hand, he could’ve. Which one is it? Either way, the internet is extremely concerned.

Of course he’s behind it. Low rent thug. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) August 22, 2025

Bolton’s crime? Criticizing Trump. The punishment? A 6 a.m. raid and a MAGA monologue — The Tactical Dogout (@Shivansh_k_c) August 22, 2025

Letting everyone know how much he loves power. He’s such a weak, pathetic man. — Mason (@masonisonx) August 22, 2025

Trump calling Bolton a lowlife and dodging responsibility shows his cowardice. He attacks people instead of facing the truth — Himanshu (@H_Singh1708) August 22, 2025

Chief Retribution Officer of the United States. — (@ChidiNwatu) August 22, 2025

Trump’s delusional boast about being the “chief law enforcement officer” exposes his dangerous ignorance of the Constitution and desperate thirst for authoritarian revenge against critics like Bolton. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 22, 2025

The hat. Jesus, what a clown. — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) August 22, 2025

He is NOT the chief law officer. He’s confusing it with being the commander in chief. Totally separate from the FBI. Which should never be under the jurisdiction of the presidency. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) August 22, 2025

