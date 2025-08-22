Jeremy Kyle will be speaking at the Reform UK conference, and not a single person is the slightest bit surprised

Politics Reform UK

In the least surprising revelation since Liz Truss appeared at the Magarific CPAC conference (to an almost empty room), Reform UK has announced that the peddlar of exploitative TV, Jeremy Kyle, will be one of the speakers at their party conference.

"It won't be boring, trust me." The inimitable Jeremy Kyle joins the presenting lineup for our national conference in 2 weeks time! https://t.co/fZ5NQ7RepF pic.twitter.com/2BHmz1VXLL — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) August 22, 2025

The party’s fearless leader, Nigel Farage – who has yet to hold an in-person surgery in his constituency – shared the news with such excitement that he didn’t stop to proofread.

It was no surprise to anyone. These comments have it covered.

1.

Morally bankrupt exploitative dickhead, Jeremy Kyle, reinvents himself as a morally bankrupt exploitative Reform grifter. I hope he’s going to use his lie detector on all the speakers. pic.twitter.com/5WSA6g6NYa — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 22, 2025

2.

Oh look – another cheap TV presenter joins the Reform bandwagon

So TALK and GB News have Reform's own within their constant propaganda units

So much for an unbiased media https://t.co/FhKN9VMrsx — dave lawrence (@dave43law) August 22, 2025

3.

How unusual for a grade A, first class, copper-bottomed turd to be attracted to Reform UK. https://t.co/LTfXBupOIJ — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 22, 2025

4.

The DNA tests show that you are being deported. https://t.co/ehMwSuzkHl pic.twitter.com/F3qbq33BsZ — (@Aesir_97_) August 22, 2025

5.

Reform UK Conference is going to be hosted by a guy who was taken off mainstream TV because his gutter hype show resulted in someone killing themself. It’s since been revealed that more people did due to appearing on the show and his other Britain's Worst Husband. Not a great… — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) August 22, 2025

6.

And he always seemed like such a likeable guy https://t.co/aUZPnQ2RQs — PatrickB (@fillandgrunt) August 22, 2025

7.

Reform trying to win the Redwall while fronting scumbags like this who did nothing but exploit its most vulnerable people…https://t.co/twxvW5oP4Q https://t.co/88xTTxjfwW — Labourball (@labourball) August 22, 2025

8.

Jeremy Kyle joins Reform because OF COURSE HE DOES https://t.co/vVNaqYpfef — Susie 2112 ️️‍⚧️ (@SusieL) August 22, 2025

9.