Politics Reform UK

Jeremy Kyle will be speaking at the Reform UK conference, and not a single person is the slightest bit surprised

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 22nd, 2025

In the least surprising revelation since Liz Truss appeared at the Magarific CPAC conference (to an almost empty room), Reform UK has announced that the peddlar of exploitative TV, Jeremy Kyle, will be one of the speakers at their party conference.

The party’s fearless leader, Nigel Farage – who has yet to hold an in-person surgery in his constituency – shared the news with such excitement that he didn’t stop to proofread.

Jeremy Kyle joins the presenting lineup for our party confernce in 2 weeks.

It was no surprise to anyone. These comments have it covered.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2