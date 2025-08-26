Dean Cain’s ICE training video became the laughing stock of the internet faster than a speeding bullet – 23 super takedowns

US dean cain

Former Superman actor, now mainly known as a Maga cultist, Dean Cain was absolutely ripped by the entire internet when he announced his intention to become an immigration officer with the increasingly lawless ICE agency.

We suspect he got a taste for humiliation – because just look at what he allowed them to release.

TV’s former “man of steel” Dean Cain runs through the obstacle course during training to become an ICE officer at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia.

https://t.co/R6CcwFbFgD pic.twitter.com/tenSTvp1oY — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) August 23, 2025

We got a bigger workout cringing than he did doing whatever that was. The clip inevitably made its way to Bluesky, where the shade was thrown with impressive strength and deadly aim.

ICE just posted this video to Twitter with the caption: "TV’s former 'man of steel' Dean Cain runs through the obstacle course during training to become an ICE officer at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia. http://Join.ICE.gov" [image or embed] — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 4:40 PM

Let’s take a look at the best takedowns.

1.

Being chased by ICE agent Dean Cain and having to wait 7-10 business days for him to catch up [image or embed] — Paul Haine (@paulhaine.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 6:04 PM

2.

Dean Cain on the obstacle course looks like something an influencer forced their dad to do for content because the kid is the breadwinner now — Sen. Lemon Gogurt (@ugarles.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 6:27 PM

3.

1. Entering the daycare without a warrant

2. Chasing the child through a playset

3. Burglary of daycare

4. Dragging away old lady [image or embed] — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 6:39 PM

4.

5.

6.

Oh man. Embarrassing for Dean Cain. ICE posting his training session like it’s some kind of “Man of Steel” flex. Although it tracks with the incompetent, undertrained ICE agents we’re seeing on the streets. [image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) August 23, 2025 at 7:12 PM

7.

Is this…supposed to be impressive? Because, listen, if anyone ever posted a video of me performing such mediocre feats of athleticism at this tortoise pace, they’d be my enemy for life. [image or embed] — Meghan K. Roberts (@meghankroberts.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 7:07 PM

8.

I guess they're trying to illustrate just how low their standards are. — mattbird (@biiirdmaaan.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 4:42 PM

9.

If you see Dean Cain coming to arrest you you better be prepared to walk briskly to escape [image or embed] — Alt Kennedy Service️‍ (@kennedytcooper.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 5:01 PM

10.

This is what they chased kids from this playground for? — Comfortably Numb (@numb.comfortab.ly) August 23, 2025 at 5:03 PM

11.