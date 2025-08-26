US donald trump

Forget sharks and windmills – Captain Cognition has been wanging on about dangerous fish from China

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 26th, 2025

In a press conference that ranged from the President of the USA insisting that many people would like a dictator, to him telling the assembled reporters that nobody used magnets until 20 years ago, it’s tough to say what is and isn’t normal for Trump anymore – but this rambling discourse about fish very probably isn’t normal.

Firstly, who TF is Kristi Whitmer? From the context, we presume he means Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but he clearly has Kristi Noem on the brain.

Secondly, like many countries that introduced non-native species into the wild, the US does have a problem with aggressive carp which originated in Asia, but we wonder whether the man with zero environmental consciousness should perhaps prioritise things like healthcare, unemployment and the failing economy.

Thirdly, if the governor of Michigan has asked him for help, he shouldn’t demand that the governor of Illinois grovel before he sets those wheels in motion.

Here's what Twitter thought of his rambling.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab