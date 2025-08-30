Nigel Farage blamed Europe for his Essex asylum hotel court defeat and was brutally owned into next week

Politics nigel farage

As you may very well have seen elsewhere, more than 130 people seeking asylum will be allowed to remain in an Essex hotel after the court of appeal overturned a high court ban on housing them there.

The Bell hotel has been the scene of angry protests – not all the protestors are Reform UK voters, just quite a lot of them – and Nigel Farage has been foremost among critics accusing the government of putting the rights of people coming to the UK above the British people.

So he obviously wasn’t happy about the latest court ruling and blamed – you’ll never guess (you definitely will) Europe. Of course he did! Specifically, the European Convention on Human Rights.

The government has used ECHR against the people of Epping. Illegal migrants have more rights than the British people under Starmer. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 29, 2025

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because he ended up owned into next week.

These people surely said it best.

1.

No they didn’t as they did not need to

The Judges outlined a litany of errors in the legal process without the need for any ECHR ‘involvement’

That included a failure to provide prior notice and a massive failure of the Council to address a change of use request under Tory rule… — dave lawrence (@dave43law) August 29, 2025

2.

This is bollocks https://t.co/eQvngzNsCX — Scott Wortley (@Scott_Wortley) August 29, 2025

3.

Please do NOT believe Farage and co who are tweeting that the Epping hotel Judge used the ECHR to revoke the ban! This is misinformation!! The judgment mentions the ECHR once, to make clear it wasn’t considered at all by the judges and that they wouldn’t countenance a… pic.twitter.com/UK7sPjfiFw — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) August 29, 2025

4.

No one tells lies like #Farage

It’s the only thing he’s good at We are so much better than this https://t.co/UmvBjgOPk3 — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) August 29, 2025

5.

What does this have to do with the ECHR, you moron?

These are English judges in an English court passing judgement based on English law. This just proves that your ECHR bullshit is a total red herring, you utter fraud. pic.twitter.com/AvmKQLJLeF — Colonel Panick (@FlackJimmmy) August 29, 2025

6.