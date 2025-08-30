Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage blamed Europe for his Essex asylum hotel court defeat and was brutally owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated August 30th, 2025

As you may very well have seen elsewhere, more than 130 people seeking asylum will be allowed to remain in an Essex hotel after the court of appeal overturned a high court ban on housing them there.

The Bell hotel has been the scene of angry protests – not all the protestors are Reform UK voters, just quite a lot of them – and Nigel Farage has been foremost among critics accusing the government of putting the rights of people coming to the UK above the British people.

So he obviously wasn’t happy about the latest court ruling and blamed – you’ll never guess (you definitely will) Europe. Of course he did! Specifically, the European Convention on Human Rights.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because he ended up owned into next week.

These people surely said it best.

