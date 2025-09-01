News Bigotry england

Someone has made a painting of Paddington Bear attaching an England flag to a lamppost, and people were quick to point out the obvious

David Harris. Updated September 1st, 2025

You’re probably aware that the nation has gone a bit ‘flag mad’ at the moment, with right wing groups launching campaigns to raise the Union Flag and the St. George’s Cross far and wide across England, as well as defacing mini-roundabouts and walls with badly daubed red crosses.

It’s a campaign supported by your usual suspects as you can see below…

Someone you probably wouldn’t expect to be involved in the thinly-veiled xenophobia of the movement is Paddington Bear, for reasons that were obviously not apparent to the artist behind this masterpiece, shared by King Arthur (naturally…) on Twitter.

Not everyone responded with a warm and fuzzy glow of patriotism. No. Many people were quick to point out the bleedin’ obvious.

