Someone has made a painting of Paddington Bear attaching an England flag to a lamppost, and people were quick to point out the obvious
You’re probably aware that the nation has gone a bit ‘flag mad’ at the moment, with right wing groups launching campaigns to raise the Union Flag and the St. George’s Cross far and wide across England, as well as defacing mini-roundabouts and walls with badly daubed red crosses.
It’s a campaign supported by your usual suspects as you can see below…
JD Vance tells patriotic Britons to 'push back against crazies' offended by St George's flag
https://t.co/4w1JxkPtyW
— GB News (@GBNEWS) August 29, 2025
In the wake of 'Raise The Colours' sweeping the United Kingdom
'Clear Spark Exterior Cleaning' have had multiple requests to clean roofs in the shape of St George's Cross
And it's a beautiful sight indeed. pic.twitter.com/vz0icPKszI
— Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 30, 2025
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2025
Someone you probably wouldn’t expect to be involved in the thinly-veiled xenophobia of the movement is Paddington Bear, for reasons that were obviously not apparent to the artist behind this masterpiece, shared by King Arthur (naturally…) on Twitter.
By Jason Goldrick watercolours. pic.twitter.com/ImzqJJR76q
— King Arthur (@Antipolluters) August 27, 2025
Not everyone responded with a warm and fuzzy glow of patriotism. No. Many people were quick to point out the bleedin’ obvious.
1.
He’s Peruvian. FFS.
— angstBali (@angstBali) August 30, 2025
2.
Paddington is an immigrant from Peru.
— Sean B (@Sean_Boon) August 30, 2025
3.
Paddington is a small boat migrant. pic.twitter.com/NJsaY0ijJU
— dan barker (@danbarker) August 29, 2025
4.
What you’ve posted here is a picture of an undocumented migrant in Britain…
— LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) August 28, 2025
5.
Surely that would be the flag of Peru
Celebrating immigration are you?
— Taylor (@dtaylor5633) August 30, 2025
6.
A fictional bear from Peru?
Oh how wonderful.
— shatners (@shatners144143) August 30, 2025
7.
Paddington is from Peru and immigrated to the UK illegally by stowing away on a boat, he is literally everything you guys hate
— Zathandrapuss (@Zathandrapuss01) August 30, 2025
8.
You weirdo flag fuckers are without doubt the dumbest motherfuckers after maga, and I'm here for it
Small Boat☑️
Illegal Immigrant☑️
Peru☑️
Fighting Age (for bears)☑️
Does't pay into the system☑️
Never change fuckwits
— SoullessBoar (@BoarSoulless) August 29, 2025
9.
paddington bear came to the uk illegally on the boat, i’m trying to understand where the line is here
— notoliverprestonxo (@oliverprestonxo) August 28, 2025