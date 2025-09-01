Someone has made a painting of Paddington Bear attaching an England flag to a lamppost, and people were quick to point out the obvious

News Bigotry england

You’re probably aware that the nation has gone a bit ‘flag mad’ at the moment, with right wing groups launching campaigns to raise the Union Flag and the St. George’s Cross far and wide across England, as well as defacing mini-roundabouts and walls with badly daubed red crosses.

It’s a campaign supported by your usual suspects as you can see below…

JD Vance tells patriotic Britons to 'push back against crazies' offended by St George's flag

https://t.co/4w1JxkPtyW — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 29, 2025

In the wake of 'Raise The Colours' sweeping the United Kingdom 'Clear Spark Exterior Cleaning' have had multiple requests to clean roofs in the shape of St George's Cross And it's a beautiful sight indeed. pic.twitter.com/vz0icPKszI — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 30, 2025

Someone you probably wouldn’t expect to be involved in the thinly-veiled xenophobia of the movement is Paddington Bear, for reasons that were obviously not apparent to the artist behind this masterpiece, shared by King Arthur (naturally…) on Twitter.

By Jason Goldrick watercolours. pic.twitter.com/ImzqJJR76q — King Arthur (@Antipolluters) August 27, 2025

Not everyone responded with a warm and fuzzy glow of patriotism. No. Many people were quick to point out the bleedin’ obvious.

Paddington is an immigrant from Peru. — Sean B (@Sean_Boon) August 30, 2025

Paddington is a small boat migrant. pic.twitter.com/NJsaY0ijJU — dan barker (@danbarker) August 29, 2025

What you’ve posted here is a picture of an undocumented migrant in Britain… — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) August 28, 2025

Surely that would be the flag of Peru Celebrating immigration are you? — Taylor (@dtaylor5633) August 30, 2025

A fictional bear from Peru? Oh how wonderful. — shatners (@shatners144143) August 30, 2025

Paddington is from Peru and immigrated to the UK illegally by stowing away on a boat, he is literally everything you guys hate — Zathandrapuss (@Zathandrapuss01) August 30, 2025

You weirdo flag fuckers are without doubt the dumbest motherfuckers after maga, and I'm here for it Small Boat☑️

Illegal Immigrant☑️

Peru☑️

Fighting Age (for bears)☑️

Does't pay into the system☑️ Never change fuckwits — SoullessBoar (@BoarSoulless) August 29, 2025

