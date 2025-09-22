Behind the TikTok ‘boys being chained up all the time, or something’ meme that has people scratching their heads
As widespread as it is completely mystifying, the myth of boys ‘being chained up all the time – or something’ has hit meme triple-platinum on TikTok.
The soundbite comes from a video posted by the gaming channel Slushy Noobs back in 2023, in which he is joined by a young player who made the bizarre claim apropos of seemingly nothing:
The clip was then reposted by a fan on TikTok, and the joke snowballed from there – picking up layers of obscurity and irony with each new video.
@slushyloverz i have trouble being chained up all the time too#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #thatmartinkid #slushynoobz #hamzahthefantastic #fornite ♬ original sound – martin biased
The trend as it exists now is believed to originate from this TikTok by @imcommingperiod , which, for reasons best known to the internet’s youngest denizens, has one million (seriously, one million) likes.
@imcommingperiod
giving chained
Here are some others sharing their sympathy for the plight of boys everywhere.
1.
@supersecretjelly #chainedupallthetimeorsomething #fyp #viral #foryou #boi ♬ original sound – martin biased
2.
@azrael_star_ This one’s for all the ladies who don’t get it #forupage #beingchainedupallthetimeorsomething #skitok #skitsforyou #goviral ♬ original sound – mc cece
3.
@rosemarys.diary those chains hurt my wrists 🙁 #mtf #trans ♬ original sound – martin biased
4.
@dashasovauthor cave allegory #plato #greekphilosophy #writertok #fyp #booktok #classicliterature #bookrecs #philosophytiktok #darkacademia #thoughtdaughter ♬ the perfect pair shoegaze remix – rlbeats
5.
@kirsten.marie64 It’s so unfair #fyp #chainedupallthetimeorsomething #justiceforboys #mensrights #awareness #funny #imjoking #itsajoke @MENTAL MOTIVATION ♬ original sound – martin biased
6.
@averys.spam.07 poor baby needs his 13 hours of sleep ig @jake #bf #oh ♬ original sound – martin biased
Won’t somebody think of the (male) children.
@sicksraynee It’s so sad. #chainedupallthetimeorsomething #fyp #foryou #fatherhood #dadlife ♬ original sound – martin biased
Source @imcommingperiod H/T The Tab Image Screengrab