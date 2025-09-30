‘What did you refuse to buy after it hit a certain price point?’ – 22 people who feel royally ripped off

Life r/AskUK

We may have cutely renamed the rising cost of food and energy prices the ‘cossie livs’ in an effort to deal with it better, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t struggling. And there comes a point where something that we used to purchase without giving it much thoughts becomes too expensive to justify.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user DonkeyOT65 posted the following:

‘What did you refuse to buy after it hit a certain price point? For me it was cigarettes after they hit £5 a packet. Yes, I’m old and it was a long time ago. What was the point you said to yourself ‘enough is enough?’

And lots of people chimed in with the things that they are no longer prepared to shell out for.

1.

‘McDonalds, it’s a joke now.’

–FudgingEgo

2.

‘I had a three piece KFC meal last week and it was £8.99.’

–BlackCoffeeWithPie

3.

‘Concert tickets for famous bands.’

–JustBrowsing1989z

4.

‘Even theatre tickets are ludicrous £180 to see Mary Poppins and that was a discount.’

–PrestigiousTest6700

5.

‘Dog insurance when it hit £75 a month, I started putting money away into a savings account instead.’

–Resident_Rush_7498

6.

‘The regular Friday chip shop visit has been knocked on the head.’

–PatserGrey

7.

‘This would be such a long list for me, the main one is Kelloggs cereal going above £3.’

–ThatArsenalFan7

8.

‘The tubs of Celebrations et al that start arriving on the shelves in the run up to Christmas in the middle of summer. Even when ‘on offer’ they’re no longer worth the money.’

–D1789

9.

‘A small Costa latte at a motorway services was over £5. Thats just put me off forever, in every location.’

–MorningToast

10.

‘Lottery ticket when they doubled to £2.’

–sihasihasi

11.

‘I love horse riding, but for £50 for 30 minutes I can’t do it any more. It’s been a real loss for me and it makes me so sad that one of the only things that makes me happy is inaccessible.’

–Quiet-Rabbit-524