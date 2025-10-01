US donald trump US politics

This 2011 Donald Trump quote about government shutdowns has come back to bite him – just in time for his shutdown

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 1st, 2025

The US Government is now in a partial shutdown. Despite efforts to get Trump to overturn some cuts and extend benefits, the deadline for an agreement came and went at midnight, EST.

It seems that only one side of the House understood the assignment.

Trump clearly took it very seriously. No, wait – he gloated like a 12-year-old who just nabbed the biggest piece of cake.

As soon as it became clear that a shutdown might be on the cards, the President and his cohort started pointing fingers at the Democrats.

One loud Republican dissenting voice stood out above the rest …that of 2011 Donald Trump.

There’s always a clip, and people were quick to comment on the irony.

The President is “the one that has to get people together”, eh, Donald?

