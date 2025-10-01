This 2011 Donald Trump quote about government shutdowns has come back to bite him – just in time for his shutdown

US donald trump US politics

The US Government is now in a partial shutdown. Despite efforts to get Trump to overturn some cuts and extend benefits, the deadline for an agreement came and went at midnight, EST.

President Trump and Congressional Republicans just shut down the government because they refused to stop your health care costs from rising. Let me be clear: Republicans are in charge of the White House, House, and Senate. This is their shutdown. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 1, 2025

It seems that only one side of the House understood the assignment.

New photo shows House Democrats in full attendance to stop government shutdown while the Republican side of the chamber is empty. pic.twitter.com/5nG5H79f9P — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 30, 2025

Trump clearly took it very seriously. No, wait – he gloated like a 12-year-old who just nabbed the biggest piece of cake.

As soon as it became clear that a shutdown might be on the cards, the President and his cohort started pointing fingers at the Democrats.

Senate Democrats are about to block a clean, routine government funding bill because it doesn’t give free healthcare to illegals. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 30, 2025

Democrats are about to shutdown the government because they demand we fund healthcare for illegal aliens. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 25, 2025

One loud Republican dissenting voice stood out above the rest …that of 2011 Donald Trump.

BREAKING: Unearthed video EXPOSES Trump's feelings about who is to blame for gov't shutdowns. "I actually think the President would be blamed if there is a shutdown. I think it would be a tremendously negative mark." Share widely.#DonaldTrumpsShutdownpic.twitter.com/NcwuZmWqFY — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) September 30, 2025

There’s always a clip, and people were quick to comment on the irony.

If I had a dollar for every time trump's own words aged poorly, I could solve the national debt. Or buy a whole mess of gas station sushi, and leave it in the summer sun, where it would also age poorly. Not sure why I would do that, though. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 30, 2025

Trump owns the shutdown. 100%, or by his math 1600%. — Julie D (@JulieDeang44875) September 30, 2025

REMINDER: There were ZERO government shutdowns while President Biden was in office. There were TWO during trump's first time in office. He SUCKS as a leader.

This is trump's shutdown. Don't take it from me.

Take it from him. pic.twitter.com/8aQRid8LoA — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 1, 2025

This was back when he at least had a functioning brain. Now we are just left with his racist, lying, dementia addled brain. — CJMack22 (@cj_mack22) September 30, 2025

With enough votes to pass their spending bill, Republicans are still trying to create a false narrative. They're blaming Democrats for their own failures. Don't fall for it #DonaldTrumpsShutdown — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 30, 2025

Yes. Rant and rave all you want, MAGA, but this one will definitely be on him. And the power of that legacy will only worsen with the passage of time. — Speaker to Animals (@tfcolligan) September 30, 2025

damn this fucking idiot has so many actual quotes that just proves day in and day out how stupid he really is. https://t.co/x0tGxGEMpc — Tyler Boilanger (@OhNoTyBo) October 1, 2025

The President is “the one that has to get people together”, eh, Donald?

Trump said he wanted a shutdown so that he could destroy government programs and fire Democrats working for the federal government THREE TIMES TODAY ALONE! This is Donald Trump's shutdown. He wanted it. pic.twitter.com/TEJJLRQTiG — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) October 1, 2025

