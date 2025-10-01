Pete Hegseth told a gathering of US generals they’ll be fired if they’re fat, and people couldn’t help wondering if he’s met his boss – 18 hefty reactions

US Pete hegseth US politics

The US Secretary of Defense – sorry, Secretary of War – addressed assembled generals in Quantico …and fat-shamed them.

Hegseth says it’s not a good look for our military to have overweight people commanding it Hegseth: It is tiring to look out and see fat troops, likewise unexpected to see fat generals leading command, it is a bad look. Bad and not who we are. pic.twitter.com/GwxDgQuRkN — Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2025

There was more bad news. Hegseth is introducing twice-yearly fitness tests and daily training for every rank.

This is the moment when Pete Hegseth tells a room full of 60 year old dudes they have to pass physical Military tests twice a year or they get fired and lose their pensions. pic.twitter.com/rsZtkbqWEG — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) September 30, 2025

A lot of people had the same thought. What about the commander-in-chief?

I guess the Commander in Chief needs to go! https://t.co/nqssJd02pH pic.twitter.com/2EMICwdCOE — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 30, 2025

These Twitter responses captured the scornful mood.

Imagine being a general and admiral having to listen to a National Guard reject and Fox News talking head telling them what makes for a good soldier. Pathetic https://t.co/MQDi1BaVA6 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 30, 2025

Hegseth called the generals in to fat shame them — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 30, 2025

Hegseth’s obsession with appearances over substance says more about his insecurities than our military’s readiness. Leadership isn’t measured by waistlines, it’s measured by wisdom, strategy, and the ability to inspire and command under pressure. Some of the most brilliant… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) September 30, 2025

Has Pete Hegseth actually ever met Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/ZMekYGEjPa — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Wordsmith & Podcast Host (@taradublinrocks) September 30, 2025

Hegseth: "Trump is too fat to be the Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/LGWnk8vo1u — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 30, 2025

Well, this will certainly raise his stature and finally get the senior command to take him seriously https://t.co/T02fBdvAJT — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 30, 2025

Pete Hegseth made all the senior US military leadership fly to Virginia to tell them they will have to take a physical fitness test, meet weight requirements, and shave their beards. Great use of time and money. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 30, 2025

How about a twice-daily sobriety test for the Secretary of Defense? — Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) September 30, 2025

