Stephen Miller asked when America ever tolerated ‘unlawful protests’ outside government buildings and the entire internet shoved the same answer in his face

Stephen Miller went on live TV to strangle the last dying breaths out of irony.

The White House’s Deputy Chief of Staff was frothing and ranting at his usual tenor when he stumbled into one of the most hypocritical statements the Administration has made this year. (And that’s saying something.)

Here is Miller’s take on some of the peaceful protests popping up around the country in response to the White House continually stripping rights away from American citizens.

Stephen Miller asks when in our history have we tolerated unlawful, riotous assemblies around government buildings pic.twitter.com/raLrIqKeyc — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2025

Does that ring a bell? It sure did with the internet, who swooped in with a storm of a very easy answer.

Trump pardoned all of them. pic.twitter.com/tP2rNngcYj — Dan Zorn (@danzorn22) October 6, 2025

Found some photos. Note: everyone pictured was pardoned by this administration. pic.twitter.com/wyXyoKm2Rc — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) October 6, 2025

Uh, January 6th 2021 — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) October 7, 2025

Hey Stephen, are you serious pic.twitter.com/LSP7pILAo9 — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) October 6, 2025

January 6th comes to mind. Didn’t your boss pardon them? — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) October 6, 2025

