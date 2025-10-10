People shared the times their ‘Waiter! My steak is too juicy and my lobster is too buttery!’ story was a valid complaint – 17 problems worthy of a tiny violin

Life Ask Reddit eating out restaurants

Oftentimes complaints are made because a product or service is falling short of expectations. But that isn’t always the case.

Sometimes there’s an issue because someone has gone above and beyond in a way that wasn’t called for. And while it can sound spoilt to get annoyed by these instances, it’s not always unreasonable. Forrestgumpisntreal wanted to hear tales of privileged woe, so they put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘When was your “Waiter! My steak is too juicy and my lobster is too buttery!” story a valid complaint?’

Tiny violins at the ready, here are the top replies…

1.

‘A few years back I went out and got some McDonalds for me and a friend. Two burgers, two fries, some nuggets to share.

‘The girl at the drive through window handed me the bag and winked. I looked inside and there’s cookies in the bag and a note that said “cookies for you! Enjoy! :)”

‘And also no nuggets or fries. So I had to go around to the speaker again and tell her she got my order wrong. She didn’t wink at me the second time.’

-ShallowBasketcase

2.

‘Went to a family get together the day after my wisdom teeth were removed. Someone was bringing me foods to eat like Mac and Cheese and mashed potatoes. Well, they got super fancy Mac with lots of cheese and nice crispy crust on top and these amazing mashed potatoes that had tons of stuff mixed in and chunks of potato.

‘I couldn’t eat any of it without excruciating pain. I seriously just wanted the mushiest potatoes & gravy made from powders and kraft mac n cheese.’

-Star_Princess

3.

‘There was a local pizza place that was SUPER generous with toppings. We ordered one off menu with no extras and saw them adding tons and it looked great. The problem was that all the extra stuff made the pizza really soggy, especially in the middle. Like could only really eat it with a fork and knife type deal for the first bites since it had no integrity.’

-CharmingSyrup2685

4.

‘Reserved a rental car for my family. Wife, 2 toddlers, and all the required travel items. Was offered a new Camaro for upgrade. I pointed to my family and said “can I fit everyone?” Back to the large sedan.’

-Refined_redneck

5.

‘My husband was a project architect for a fancy resort’s new spa building. They wanted him on-site full time during the build, so they put him up in one of their ski condos and he ate at their restaurants everyday. I would visit on the weekends, as we lived a couple of hours away (this was before kids).

‘I would arrive after work on Fridays, eager to go the restaurant and have filet mignon. After a couple of weeks of him being there, I arrived ready to go to dinner, and he said: “Can we please just order a pizza? I’m so sick of lobster tails!”’

-Sad-Low-733

6.

‘Long time ago I ordered a spicy chicken sandwich at Wendy’s and the piece of chicken was gigantic, like 3x as big as the bun.’

-Mattbl

7.

‘I was 18 at the US Open in Pinehurst and my dad kept ordering beers for me. After 4-5 I asked him to stop and get me a water because it was Pinehurst in June.’

-jaw719

8.

‘Had a table of industry bartenders come in for brunch. My bartender tried to “hook them up” by making super strong margaritas. Table actually complained they were too strong and tasted gross, they just wanted a quality balanced drink.’

-HankMardoukas8286

9.

‘Got this job as a “runner” for a car dealership. The job was simple, they gave me a pre-owned car from the lot and I took the money to the bank and dropped off car contracts to credit unions. The pay was decent, for the job, and I worked alone.

‘The issue was that the person I replaced was promoted, and during my “training” he informed me that the actual job probably takes an hour a day. He had somehow convinced them that it was an all day affair. He lived less than a mile from the dealership and would just go home and smoke weed and sleep for 6+ hours a day.

‘The moment the day’s drive was over, I would be sent home, no matter how many/few hours it took. So, in order to make a decent paycheck with enough hours, I had to fill 7 hours a day. I lived over an hour away and couldn’t just go home. You’d think being paid to do nothing would be fun. I did it for a couple of years, but trying to fill those 7 hours a day was maddening.’

-Louiebox