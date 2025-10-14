Celebrity Julia Roberts Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams’ hilariously honest story of being a Pretty Woman fan really didn’t go where Julia Roberts thought it was going

Poke Reporter. Updated October 14th, 2025

Robbie Williams has always been an excellent chat show guest. The singer and former Take That member has two things that guarantee a good interview – a complete lack of filter and great comic timing.

When he found himself sitting next to the wonderful Julia Roberts on the Graham Norton Show, he couldn’t resist talking to her about how much he loves her hit film, Pretty Woman.

Watch her face.

She clearly wasn’t expecting that – and why would she? Neither were these people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Absolute carnage.

READ MORE

Robbie Williams’ acceptance speech at an Aussie awards show is the most hilariously honest thing you’ll hear today

Source @ALcveSupreme Image Screengrab