Robbie Williams’ hilariously honest story of being a Pretty Woman fan really didn’t go where Julia Roberts thought it was going

Robbie Williams has always been an excellent chat show guest. The singer and former Take That member has two things that guarantee a good interview – a complete lack of filter and great comic timing.

When he found himself sitting next to the wonderful Julia Roberts on the Graham Norton Show, he couldn’t resist talking to her about how much he loves her hit film, Pretty Woman.

Watch her face.

You can always trust Robbie to liven up Graham Norton. pic.twitter.com/eqiOOoSNLJ — lucy ♡ (@ALcveSupreme) October 10, 2025

She clearly wasn’t expecting that – and why would she? Neither were these people.

he’s like a five year old who goes up to strangers and reveals his family’s deepest secrets unprompted, I hope he never changes https://t.co/69QBdrs09l — (@rwlovelight) October 12, 2025

I just love him. He will choose chaos every single time https://t.co/DpducolYLd — Valerie❤️‍❤️‍ (@Valistryingg) October 12, 2025

robbie williams could've easily had a comedy career. also him and graham is such a hilarious pair lmao https://t.co/AV9RBYE7nm — nesleehan | free palestine (@nesleehan5) October 11, 2025

robbie still comes across as the lad from stoke — james r pirie-warsop (@jamespir) October 11, 2025

His makeup artists are class, you would never even know he’s actually a cgi monkey https://t.co/m1NCIumMvC — laura palmer updates (@nniamhy) October 12, 2025

how can you not love him https://t.co/u7m0pISQIn — Jonno (@JonnoMcgowan) October 10, 2025

somehow every time he’s on it highlights the otherwise more subtle differences of US vs UK hahahaha there’s lowkey taboos in the US that are simply eyebrow raisers in the UK and he breaks through them aaaaall https://t.co/SgV8CU3umN — (@marsdoll) October 11, 2025

he's the most adorable boy ever https://t.co/KhcF7z57IO — jess (@jesss_mp3) October 11, 2025

I’d be the worst on a show like this cos if robbie williams said this to me I wouldn’t have been able to stop laughing https://t.co/m8OtveLHr6 — STARRA LUNE KHAN (@StarraLune) October 12, 2025

Did he take her to the shop where the snooty cow was working…and spend an OBSCENE amount of dosh? — Geordie Gaz (@GazWallace402) October 11, 2025

Absolute carnage.

We need Robbie, Lewis Capaldi, and Renee Rapp in an interview together — catalina (@lumpsssss) October 12, 2025

