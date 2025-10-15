New York’s governor unleashed a blistering takedown of Magas everywhere and it’s eye-opening to hear a high-up speak so honestly

Politics kathy hochul MAGA

Pushing back on the Maga movement presents a real conundrum. The far-right operate in such a grotesque space, it’s hard to meet where they’re at without getting sullied in the process.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul finally broke. She unleashed a torrent of insults at the state of the Republican party and the Maga influence on how they conduct themselves and their views. It’s a riveting and revealing answer.

Q: Politico reported on a group chat of young Republicans. Does this just reflect some bad apples? HOCHUL: Some bad apples? These are the future of the Republican Party. This is so vile it’s hard to find the words to put into context that these are people who are part of one of… pic.twitter.com/aDjnmcQTaJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

Viewers at home were relieved to finally hear someone formally denounce the Magas for what they are: monsters drunk on power. The comments heaped praise on Hochul for her straight shot response.

1.

The Republican Party has become a vile and disgusting aggregation of sick people, all following Trump’s lead. — MFT Guy Has Thoughts (@TimTakeMFT) October 14, 2025

2.

Not just a few bad apples. It’s the whole orchard. MAGA didn’t stumble into racism, antisemitism, bigotry, and sadism. They cultivated it. These rising operatives are showing us exactly who they are. — Liat ✊#StandWithUkraine (@arunningriot) October 14, 2025

3.

Thank you Kathy Hocul for not pussyfooting around with this horrific ideologies. — Shonda (@Kel5Di) October 14, 2025

4.

Her words, “This bullshit has to stop”, cut through the usual political euphemisms. But the real question isn’t whether her outrage is justified. It’s why it took this long for institutional actors to say it out loud. — DecodingtheFrame (@Decoding_Time) October 14, 2025

5.

Republicans are the party of racism, fascism, pedophilia, and fake Christians — BigDog (@BigLegend785) October 14, 2025

6.

When did Hochul become a bad ass https://t.co/QMDk3sUIUf — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 14, 2025

7.