People have been sharing their unhinged literary opinions, and these 23 are all something to write home about

You don’t have to be a reader to be familiar with the themes or even quotes of great works of literature …or even rubbish ones.

There can’t be many people who couldn’t conjour up ‘To be or not to be’, ‘Reader, I married him’, or ‘Four legs good, two legs better’ from the ether. We suspect that’s why this request from Rachel Feder caught the attention of Bluesky users.

Tell me your most unhinged literary opinion, as a little treat — Rachel Feder (@rachelfeder.bsky.social) October 13, 2025 at 1:28 PM

Not everyone was ready to contribute.

I don't think I have any unhinged literary opinions. All my literary opinions are pretty hinged. — Jadzia Axelrod ️‍️‍⚧️ (@planetx.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 1:54 PM

All these people, however, felt their opinions were unhinged enough to add to the pot. Spoiler alert – some of them were mistaken.

A humorless writer can never be a great writer. Not saying all writing needs to be a laff riot. But a sense of humor is a sign of a lively mind, and if you don't have it, you are lacking some part of the imagination. [image or embed] — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 2:59 PM

*deep inhale* Mr. Darcy is not a sex symbol or romantic hero or even a decent love interest, he's a whiny rich boy too preoccupied with socio-economic status and appearances and the only reason readers romanticize his character is because they have an "I can fix him" mentality [image or embed] — hexes & oh nos (@mug-nificent.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 5:52 PM

the physical dimensions a book is published in is a limiting factor in people's ability to read it while commuting. I'm surprised more people don't admit this. I got a kindle so i could read longer/larger books. [image or embed] — Elana Levin (@levin.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 4:17 PM

Dracula is the account of the racial persecution and eventual murder of an immigrant that did nothing but move to the another country and seduce his estate agent's girlfriend. The story is told by unreliable narrators trying to justify their actions [image or embed] — Treblig (@camtreblig.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 4:17 PM

Rules of interpunction are a scam invented by Big Ink. Just use the commas and dots to portray the tempo of speaking the sentences out loud. What the fuck is a semicolon. [image or embed] — Tiduidu (@tiduidu.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 1:32 PM

The lord of the rings books are not fun to read and there's nothing wrong with you if you tried to read them multiple times and gave up and just watched the movies. [image or embed] — Willow (@rockshrimp.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 10:39 PM

Judas isn't a traitor, he was handpicked by Jesus to "betray" him, so that he could sacrifice himself for humanity. the prophecy at the Last Supper was in fact instructions [image or embed] — alamkara (@alamkara.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 3:39 PM

I should get a refund for The Divine Comedy – I didn't laugh once!

(I did reach a higher understanding for the place of man in the vast cosmos and our relationship with god – but what good does that give me?!) [image or embed] — Tom Shapira (@tomshaps.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 1:45 PM

