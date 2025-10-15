The so-called routine of this tech-savvy 5-year-old was very entertaining, but one TikTok star’s reaction made it so much better
There’s a TikTok trend where people show off the efficiency of their gadgets by completing tasks in super-quick time. It’s usually under the pretence of a guest arriving unannounced or a spouse getting home and the house needing to be spruced up.
This was a little different. What could better prove how easy a gadget is to use than by showing a young child using it?
@smarthome.16q record it 5-year-old child's daily routine at home from school#smart #smarthome#vlog #foryou ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
There were mixed reactions to the tech-savvy five-year-old.
Home girl can’t just go home and watch Peppa Pig.. she goes straight to work 🤣😭🤣
Yulissadeleonn
We all know no 5 yr old is coming home to do all that-🧐
maryam™︎
In America they call this neglect.
KitanaBombz
But the best response was this stitch, made by the very funny @shabazsays.
@shabazsays #duet with @smarthome this year’s christmas advert innit.. poor matilda 😂 #smart #puttaykam #smarthome #funny #commentary #FlexEveryAngle #react #reaction #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #trending #viral #comedy #home ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
If there’s an award for TikTok reaction of the Year, it must surely go to –
“What in the Matilda nonsense is going on here?”
Here’s how TikTok users reacted to the funny stitch – and ‘Matilda’.
You blessed her so much she about to become a saint.
bigboi
She’s done more than I have in 20 years.
Chocolates
I just can’t even 😂this narration was too funny.
user4616124953122
I lost it at ‘she’s got a speaker in the fridge’😂😂
a
… off to show this to my kids. 😁
Suzanne Rosenberg
My kids are 19 & 20 and honestly I’ve got a better chance of the cat doing the housework than them 🙄
Josfromoz
This video is practically a public service, certainly to kaz_8787.
I’m poorly with covid but watching your video has cheered me up 😁 have a day off 😂.
READ MORE
The unexpected etiquette of banana-eating really doesn’t a-peel to people
Source @shabazsays Image Screengrab